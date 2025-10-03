Healthcare workers are depleting: There will be no doctors left to carry out surgery

Sibel Bahçetepe

President Tayyip Erdoğan's statement, ‘If they want to leave, let them leave,’ and the overcrowding in public hospitals, consultation times limited to 2-3 minutes, incompetent managers and increasing mobbing, the high cost of living, poor personal rights, violence and many other factors are burning out healthcare workers. Healthcare workers, who frequently take to the streets saying, ‘We can't make ends meet, we're exhausted, enough is enough,’ are either resigning from the public sector and retiring or moving to private hospitals. Others are emigrating abroad. It has emerged that in the first nine months of 2025 alone, more than 1,700 doctors obtained a ‘good conduct certificate’ from the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) to emigrate abroad.

DOCTOR MIGRATION CONTINUES

The damage caused by the Health Transformation Programme, which the government cannot stop praising, is deepening day by day. Healthcare workers say they are exhausted. While only 20 doctors applied to the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) for a ‘good conduct certificate’ to emigrate abroad in 2016, this number exceeded 1,700 in the first nine months of this year. While the number of doctors per 100,000 people in the country remained at 228, the figure in the EU was 402 and the OECD average was 372. The number of doctors working in the public sector has also decreased day by day, and most of the positions opened have remained vacant. This situation was particularly evident in the TUS results in some branches.

SURGICAL STAFF SHORTAGES

In recent years, according to the placement results of the Medical Specialisation Examination (TUS), departments such as general surgery, internal medicine, paediatrics, and paediatric surgery have been at the bottom of the list of preferences, and the number of those choosing these departments has steadily decreased. In contrast, specialisations such as plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, psychiatry, ophthalmology, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and dermatology and venereology filled their positions to a large extent with high scores.

Both the relevant professional organisations and medical associations frequently warned that factors such as excessive workload, excessive on-call duties, inadequate economic and personal rights, violence, and malpractice lawsuits were affecting preferences, stating that ‘This situation will create serious problems in areas such as surgery and paediatrics and will cause problems in public hospitals.’ The rising cost of living in major cities has also contributed to healthcare professionals avoiding these areas. The brain drain in the healthcare sector has led to assessments such as, ‘In the coming years, we will not be able to find doctors to perform surgeries or care for our children.’

WORKLOAD AND PRESSURE INCREASED SUICIDES

Dr. Ahmet Mehlepçi, President of the Union and Solidarity Trade Union, stated that according to figures reported in the press, at least 54 doctors have taken their own lives in the last 21 years, 14 of them between 2001 and 2011. Mehlepçi noted that while suicide rates are declining worldwide, they are increasing in Turkey, explaining that doctors are experiencing burnout due to health policies. Mehlepçi pointed out that this trend has been on the rise, particularly in recent years, and continued: "While the general population suicide rate is 4.12 per 100,000, the physician suicide rate is 4.97 per 100,000 (Turkish Psychiatric Association). It is noteworthy that while suicide rates are declining worldwide, both the general suicide rate and physician suicides are increasing in Turkey. Over the past 20 years, not only suicides but also physician migration has increased. The policies introduced by the Ministry of Health as “Health Transformation”, but referred to by healthcare workers as “Health Decline”, have driven doctors and healthcare personnel to burnout. Many healthcare workers who do not feel safe have found a solution in emigrating abroad, while those who remain are faced with an even heavier workload. The performance system and the imposed harsh working conditions, ongoing violence, the climate of insecurity, professional alienation and dissatisfaction due to examinations squeezed into two minutes, heavy workload and increasing professional pressures are among the reasons for this situation. It is now vitally important to rethink healthcare policies and ensure that doctors and healthcare workers have safe, humane and dignified working conditions.

DR. HACIOSMAN REMEMBERED ON THE 7TH ANNIVERSARY OF HIS MURDER

Psychiatrist Dr. Fikret Hacıosman, who worked at a private hospital in Istanbul and lost his life in an armed attack on 2 October 2018, was commemorated on the seventh anniversary of his death. The Turkish Medical Association (TTB) and medical chambers drew attention to the recent increase in violence in healthcare. The Istanbul Medical Chamber Board of Directors stated, "We don't want to die while working! End violence in healthcare‘ statement. The Ankara Medical Association Board of Directors stated, ’Violence in healthcare is not isolated; it is political. The fact that at least 122,000 reports of violence have been made since the White Code system was established is proof of this situation. The Law on Violence in Healthcare must be enacted."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sağlık emekçileri tükeniyor: Ameliyat yapabilecek doktor kalmayacak, published in BirGün newspaper on October 3, 2025.