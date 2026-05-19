Historic incentives, industrial homicides, public tenders: The employer family has a long track record

Melisa Ay

Mine workers employed at the Egetaş Coal Enterprise located in the Tunçbilek town of Kütahya's Tavşanlı district have left behind the fifth day of their strike.

The workers, who started exercising their legal right to abstain from working due to deficiencies in occupational health and safety, will not back down until their demands are met.

Due to the problems experienced at the enterprise, which employs 450 workers, 362 workers resigned from the authorised Mine Workers' Union of Turkey and became members of the General Mine Workers' Union (GMİS). They held a march and a press statement in Tavşanlı. While the workers, who have been holding a vigil in front of the enterprise for days, are trying to make their voices heard and claim their rights—such as unpaid coal allowances—the Köse family, co-owners of the mining enterprise, drew attention due to their activities that have "left a mark" on the country's history.

The mine, which was operated by the Ciner Group 15 years ago, later passed to İzmir Gazbeton (a construction materials company), and then to the Köse family in 2021. The Köse family also operates four mines and a thermal power plant in Tavşanlı. Workers told BirGün that coal is running low in the two active open-cast mines, and that Turgut Köse threatened them with unemployment, saying, "I will close it down and switch to a fully mechanised system."

THE LARGEST INCENTIVE IN THE HISTORY OF MINING

The incentives and public tenders received by the Köse family are reaching astronomical levels. Ege Coal Mining virtually 'left its mark' on 2022 as the company that received the highest single mining incentive in Turkish history. Operating the mine in Kütahya Tavşanlı under a royalty system, the company entered the region with an investment of 412 million TL.

The enterprise established by the company in Tavşanlı was brought to life with a historic record incentive. In 2022, the project held the distinction of being the highest investment volume project to receive an incentive certificate in the field of energy mining from the Ministry of Industry and Technology, totaling 897,483,697 TL. The incentive was granted so that the company could increase its lignite extraction capacity, which stood at 1 million tonnes, by three times. Furthermore, the duration of the incentives included in the package granted to the company—such as 7 years of employer's share insurance premium support, an 80% tax reduction, and a 40% investment contribution rate—is still ongoing. The company also enjoyed interest rate support, customs duty exemption, and VAT exemption within this package.

THE EMPLOYER OF 30 MINERS WHO DIED IN KARADON

The Köse family went down in Turkish history not only with colossal incentives but also with unforgettable industrial homicides. This family also left its mark on the Karadon mine disaster, which occurred in Zonguldak in 2010 and went down in Turkish history. Sixteen years ago, on 17 May 2010, in an accident that occurred at the coal mine of the Karadon Enterprise Directorate, belonging to the Turkish Hard Coal Corporation (TTK), 30 workers were torn from life, trapped 540 metres underground following a firedamp explosion.

The deceased were subcontracted mine workers employed for the gallery connection construction undertaken by Yapı-Tek (a construction company), one of the family's earliest firms. The firedamp explosion that claimed the lives of the 30 miners—of whom the Minister of Labour at the time, Ömer Dinçer, infamously remarked, "They died beautifully"—was preventable, like all industrial homicides. Following the fatalities, Halim Köse from the family was tried as a co-partner of the company and found primarily at fault, receiving a 10-year prison sentence. The company had entered the tender with a bid of 16 million dollars. The firm also secured astronomical profits from numerous projects it acquired through public tenders.

THE HALUK ULUSOY FACILITIES CAME FROM THEIR HANDS

The owner of the company, Bahri Köse, is a contractor in addition to being a mining and metallurgy boss. Köse, who built the Trabzonspor (a major Turkish football club) Haluk Ulusoy facilities, is also a former board member of the club.

Köse, who even ran for the club's presidency, was seen in 2004 having dinner with Faruk Özak—the AKP Trabzon MP at the time, a former minister, and former club president—along with three executives from Gençlerbirliği (another Turkish football club). It was alleged that "Trabzonspor's final four matches remaining in the 2003-2004 season" were discussed at the table. In news reports reflected in the press regarding Trabzonspor, which held championship aspirations with four weeks left in the league and finished the 30th week in second place by a two-point margin, it was claimed that "the Gençlerbirliği executives told Trabzonspor executives, 'You sort out three matches, the rest is easy. We will finish it 1-0'."

THEY ALSO HOLD THE LUCRATIVE PUBLIC TENDERS

Among the tenders won and projects completed by the Köse family's company, Yapı-Tek, alongside the Trabzonspor facilities, are the Batman Airport Terminal Building, the 29 Mayıs Hospital belonging to the the state-run Turkish Religious Foundation, the Samsun Tekkeköy Shipyard, the Cevher I and Cevher II, Çamlıca III, Karsanti, Umutlu, Bizna, and Dereiçi Hydroelectric Power Plants, the Dalaman Airport Infrastructure, and the Trabzon Marina.

The family acquired the contract for the Diyanet's hospital for 4 million dollars, and the Haluk Ulusoy Facilities tender from the Turkish Football Federation for 46 million dollars. They completed construction at Trabzon Airport for approximately 19 million dollars from the State Airports Authority (DHMİ) and their work at Dalaman Airport for 975,000 dollars. They also secured infrastructure tenders from the General Directorate of Railways, Ports and Airports Construction (DLH), which is now named the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure General Directorate of Infrastructure Investments. The other partner, Haşmet Akkuş, whom the workers know as a company shareholder, is known by the nickname "King of Dams" due to the Hydroelectric Power Plant (HES) tenders he secured.

Bahri, Hasan, Turgut, Halim, and Dursun Köse manufacture both the parts required for HES and the machinery for opening mining sites at Marbeyaz Makina (a machinery manufacturing company). Defending HES constructions with a "belief in renewable energy", the Köse family is the owner of the Bozdağ Coal Mining company in Kütahya's Domaniç district, which was active in the past, alongside the Ege Taşkömür company. Members of the Köse family are also on the board of the Turkish Coal Producers Association (KÖMÜRDER), chaired by Muzaffer Polat. Bahri Köse serves as the vice president of KÖMÜRDER on behalf of the family's Bozdağ Kömür İşletmeleri Maden Şirketi.

COAL ALLOWANCES UNPAID TO THOSE WHO EXTRACT THE COAL

According to information on the company's official website, 39.5 million tonnes of lignite coal are extracted annually from the mines in Tavşanlı. Announcing that they signed off on exports worth 826.7 million TL last year, the company also added information to their website stating that they provided a "tax contribution of 1.85 billion TL to the country's economy". Unpaid coal allowances are among the workers' demands. The employer fails to pay the coal allowance rights arising from the collective bargaining agreement to the mining labourers who extract tens of millions of tonnes of coal annually.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Tarihi teşvikler, iş cinayetleri, kamu ihaleleri: Patron ailenin sicili kabarık, published in BirGün newspaper on May 18, 2026.