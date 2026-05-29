Historical achievement pushing the country to the absolute bottom in every field

Melisa Ay

The consecutive claims made by the AKP President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in his Eid message have drawn heavy criticism. Erdoğan claimed that the Palace regime has achieved a "historical success" in the economy, whilst asserting that they had been "obstructed" during their 23-year rule. Over these 23 years, however, the winners have been the AKP, the Palace inner circle, and capital fed by public resources. Under the Palace regime, the public has been deliberately impoverished and the country’s economy driven into a deadlock in every area, while capitalists have been fully satisfied.

Criticism was sparked by Erdoğan using the following expressions in his message: "In this period where our region is grappling with a series of wars and crises, Türkiye stands out as an island of stability with its economy, infrastructure, experienced institutions, qualified personnel, and most importantly, its reinforced domestic front. Despite criticisms and obstructions, we are reaping the fruits of the policies we have pursued for 23 years in every field, particularly in our defence industry. With an economic size that has grown from 238 billion dollars to exceeding 1.6 trillion dollars, an annual export volume rising from 36 billion dollars to 276 billion dollars, and defence and aerospace exports surpassing 10 billion dollars from 248 million dollars, Türkiye is writing a success story rarely seen in the world."

While Erdoğan listed success claims especially in the defence industry, this sector was made to benefit from the highest incentives in the country. Public resources flowed to defence industry bosses. Defence industry investments are categorised within priority investments in the country, thereby benefiting from state incentives at the highest level. Weaponry bosses are also provided with numerous forms of support, such as VAT exemptions, customs duty exemptions, tax reductions, insurance premium support, investment location allocation, and interest/profit-share support. According to Ministry of Industry and Technology data, 1,112 defence industry investments received 456 billion liras from public resources through state incentives over 23 years. In Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) support programmes, 64.1 billion liras of resources were transferred to 2,142 defence industry projects. Furthermore, beyond direct incentives, the Defence Industry Support Fund (SSDF), which is the main financing source for defence projects, is nourished by shares allocated from tax revenues such as games of chance and income tax withholding.

THE PUBLIC DRIVEN INTO MISERY

In contrast to the "historical achievement", the public, driven into misery during their governance, is struggling to survive in a country that is in the worst condition globally. While 4,208 ultra-wealthy individuals in the country possess a personal wealth of over 30 million dollars each, there are 68,000 dollar millionaires in Türkiye, making it the country with the highest increase in dollar millionaires. While the richest 20% in Türkiye hold 49% of the total income in the country, the poorest 20% receive a mere 6.4% share of the total income.

Growth is also unequal: the IMF expects Türkiye to rank 16th or 17th in the world in terms of Gross Domestic Product size by the end of 2026. Despite the expectation of a high ranking in growth, Türkiye ranks only 70th in the GDP per capita rankings. While the injustice in income distribution is also reflected in the OECD, Türkiye ranks 3rd among OECD countries in the Gini coefficient, which measures inequality, following Mexico and Costa Rica. Türkiye is also one of the world leaders regarding the share that the richest 1% of the population receives from the total wealth. The country ranks as the 20th worst out of 176 countries in income inequality.

Inflation: In official inflation comparisons within the Eurostat and IMF databases, Türkiye ranks 1st in Europe with an official annual inflation rate of 32.37%, and is among the top 5 globally alongside countries like Argentina and Venezuela.

Rise in food prices: Türkiye ranks 1st by a clear margin within the OECD for food inflation, and is in the top 3 globally alongside Lebanon and Argentina.

Misery: Türkiye ranked third in the Misery Index, which is calculated using inflation, unemployment, and interest rates. In the list comprising 178 countries, it entered the top 5 alongside Venezuela, Sudan, Iran, and Argentina. The index lists countries with the most fragile economies and poor indicators. What brought Türkiye to the fore in the index was the high level of interest rates.

Corruption: According to the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index published by Transparency International, Türkiye dropped 17 places compared to the previous year. Türkiye ranks 124th out of 188 countries in corruption.

Working hours: Türkiye is the worst-performing OECD country, with 25% of individuals working more than 50 hours per week.

Better life: In the OECD Better Life Index, Türkiye ranks 38th – meaning last – among 38 member countries in the average of 11 different well-being criteria, such as housing, income, work-life balance, and education quality.

Disrupting peace: In the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) 2025 Global Peace Index report, Türkiye dropped to 146th place among 163 countries. While the index measures the risk of inequality disrupting social peace, the deteriorated distribution in Türkiye creates unrest.

THE SITUATION IN LAW AND DEMOCRACY IS ALSO EXEMPLARY

According to the 2025 World Justice Project Rule of Law Index report, Türkiye ranks 118th out of 143 countries. The country has fallen by a total of 38 places over the last 10 years. In the "Fundamental Rights" subcategory of the same index, Türkiye paints an even more dire picture, positioning itself in 134th place. In the justice system, it ranks second from last, namely 14th, among 15 countries in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region.

According to 2025 data from the Reporters Without Borders World Press Freedom Index, Türkiye dropped to 159th place among 180 countries. This ranking places Türkiye in the category where "press freedom non-existent/very restricted". The Worst in the World: Türkiye stands as the 22nd worst country in the world in terms of press freedom.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Her alanda en dibe batıran tarihi başarı, published in BirGün newspaper on May 29, 2026.