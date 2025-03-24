Home raids in İstanbul and İzmir: Numerous detentions including BirGün columnist and journalist Barış İnce

CHP’s presidential candidate and İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, along with Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan and Beylikdüzü Mayor Mehmet Murat Çalık, were among 48 people arrested yesterday.

The protests, which began with the initial detentions, grew larger following the arrest decision. This morning, many more people, including members of the press, were taken into custody.

As protests sparked by the operation against İmamoğlu continue, police conducted early morning home raids in İstanbul and İzmir. Among those detained are former İzmir Bar Association President Özkan Yücel, LEFT Party Central Executive Committee Member and lawyer Deniz Demirdöğen, LEFT Party İzmir Provincial spokesperson and BirGün columnist Barış İnce, as well as his spouse Sevil İnce.

In a statement by the Communist Party of Turkey (TKP), it was also announced that İstanbul Provincial Chair Ahmet Dincel and several party members were taken into custody. Journalists are among those detained, including NOW reporter Ali Onur Tosun, photojournalist Bülent Kılıç, journalist Zeynep Kuray, AFP reporter Yasin Akgül, and journalist Hayri Tunç.

DİLEK İMAMOĞLU REACTS TO DETENTIONS

Reacting to today's home raid detentions in İstanbul and İzmir, Dilek İmamoğlu said: “I appeal to the deep-rooted and strong structures of all our country’s established institutions, civil society organisations, and media outlets, and to the conscience of all our citizens. What university students are being subjected to is a human rights issue.”

İmamoğlu said: “What is being done to women, men, and pensioners who are standing up for their rights and making their voices heard is a matter of injustice. What members of the press and journalists are being subjected to is a matter of freedom. None of us can remain silent about this.”

Dilek İmamoğlu concluded her statement as follows: “We are citizens of a single country, living on the same land and caring for the peace of our nation. If we raise our voices together and stand by humanity and justice, we will achieve peace and equality for all of us.”

11 JOURNALISTS DETAINED: REACTIONS FROM PRESS ORGANISATIONS

Journalists covering the protests that erupted following the operation against Ekrem İmamoğlu were detained during police raids this morning. The journalists detained in İstanbul were taken to Vatan Police Headquarters. Reactions from press organisations followed shortly after. Some of the statements are as follows:

Press, Publishing and Printing Workers’ Union of Turkey (Disk Basın-İş):

In this morning’s operations, NOW reporter Ali Onur Tosun, photojournalist Bülent Kılıç, journalist Zeynep Kuray, AFP reporter Yasin Akgül, journalist Hayri Tunç, İBB photojournalist Kurtuluş Arı, Sendika.org reporter Zişan Gür, and BirGün columnist Barış İnce were detained. Detaining journalists through home raids is an attack on press freedom and the public’s right to know the truth. Silencing journalists will not conceal the facts. The detained journalists must be released immediately.

Journalists’ Union of Turkey (TGS): Another dawn raid, more journalists detained... As far as we’ve learned, five of our colleagues—AFP reporter Yasin Akgül, Now Haber reporter Ali Onur Tosun, Bülent Kılıç, Zeynep Kuray, and İBB photojournalist Kurtuluş Sarı—were detained during home raids at 6:00 this morning. Journalists who report events and convey the truth to the public are fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to society. Stop your repression and silencing of journalists.