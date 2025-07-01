Honour cannot be recorded

Sarya Toprak

Pressure and discrimination against LGBT+ people is increasing day by day. The palace regime is targeting the very right to life of LGBT+ people with its policies of hatred. The latest step in this direction was taken by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), which sent an official letter to universities where gender reassignment surgery is performed, requesting a report on requests received over the past 10 years.

The letter, which was revealed to have been sent on 17 June, urgently requested data on gender reassignment requests that were rejected, accepted, and performed over the past 10 years by 18 June. BirGün requested information from YÖK on the matter, but the request was left unanswered.

Trans woman D.E., who reacted to the situation, said, "We know that the reason for requesting this data is not well-intentioned. The government is openly hostile towards LGBT+ people."

D.E. said that collecting data on who applied for the transition process and underwent surgery at which university in which years is worrying, adding, "Even the decision-making processes are being questioned. ‘Restrictive and controlling policies targeting trans identities are being intensified in Turkey" she said.

D.E. continued, "We demand a life of equality and freedom, free from marginalisation based on our sexual identity. We will not be silenced by the government's policies of hatred."

3 PEOPLE ARRESTED

Meanwhile, those detained during the 23rd İstanbul Pride March yesterday were transferred to İstanbul Courthouse after undergoing procedures at the police station. Of the 53 people referred to the magistrate's court, 50 were released under judicial control measures in the form of a ban on leaving the country, while three were arrested on charges of ‘violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations’ and sent to prison.

The İstanbul Bar Association Human Rights Centre issued a statement regarding those detained, saying, "Four of our colleagues, including members of the Human Rights Centre who were assigned as observers by the İstanbul Bar Association, and more than 50 other people were deprived of their freedom through unjust and unlawful arbitrary detention before the İstanbul Pride March."

The LGBT+ Families and Relatives Association (LİSTAG) said, "In the face of increasing pressure on LGBT+ individuals every day, the role of a free and impartial press is vital in enabling us to defend our children's right to life and make our voices heard. Do not leave our children and us, their families, alone!"

HORMONE MEDICATIONS WILL NOT BE ACCESSIBLE

The Turkish Ministry of Health's Medicines and Medical Devices Agency recently sent a letter to the governors of 81 provinces imposing a 21-year-old age limit on hormone medications used by transgender people in their gender affirmation processes. The ministry stated in its directive that ‘These medications cannot be prescribed or reported for the purpose of gender reassignment under any circumstances.’ The Ministry’s 25 June directive cited the “Year of the Family” as the rationale for the restriction.

The Ministry targeted transgender individuals' access to hormones as a ‘threat to cultural and spiritual values,’ stating: "The year 2025 has been declared the “Year of the Family.” Our institution has deemed it necessary to take measures to eliminate the growing threats to our healthy social structure and cultural and spiritual values."

ACCESS TO KAOS GL BLOCKED

First Kaos GL's X account was blocked, then its online newspaper. The decision was made just one day before the Trans and Ankara Pride Marches. Following the blocking of its account with 47,500 followers, the association opened a new account under the name @kaosglorg. The access restriction imposed on the website was decided by the Istanbul 12th Criminal Court of Peace on 26 June.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Onur fişlenemez published in BirGün newspaper on July 1, 2025.