House raids in 10 provinces centered in İstanbul: Opposition politicians, artists and journalists detained!

In the early morning operations carried out in 10 provinces centered in İstanbul, a total of 52 people, including political party members, artists, and journalists, were detained.

In a statement from the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, it was announced that operations targeting 60 individuals were conducted in 10 provinces as part of an investigation into the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK) structure. So far, a total of 52 people have been taken into custody.

EMEP: MANY PARTY MEMBERS, INCLUDING OUR İSTANBUL PROVINCIAL CHAIR, DETAINED

Labour Party (EMEP) İstanbul Provincial Chair Sema Barbaros and several party members have been taken into custody.

In a statement released on the X account of EMEP’s İstanbul Provincial Office, it was stated: "Our Provincial Chair Sema Barbaros and our party members were detained in the early morning hours. We do not accept this unlawful operation! Our friends must be released immediately."

It was reported that party members were detained during house raids carried out in the early morning hours.

In addition to EMEP, many individuals from the DEM Party, the Socialist Re-Establishment Party (SYKP), and the Peoples' Democratic Congress (HDK) were also taken into custody.

In a statement from SYKP, it was said: "Our comrade, DEM Party MYK member Mehmet Saltoğlu, and our comrades, SYKP PM members Halit Elçi and Ahmet Saymadi, were detained after their homes were raided in the early morning hours. We will not bow down to the government’s attacks on socialists, patriots, and revolutionaries. Our comrades must be released immediately."

EMEP CHAIR ASLAN: WE WILL NOT SURRENDER

Labour Party (EMEP) Chair Seyit Aslan emphasized that a large number of party members were detained and condemned the arbitrary and unlawful actions, stating: "The one-man regime, which seeks to turn Turkey into an open-air prison, will not achieve its goals."

Aslan shared the following message:

"In a midnight operation, our İstanbul Provincial Chair, our Güngören district chair, as well as many of our executives and members, were detained. We condemn this unlawful and arbitrary action. The one-man regime, which wants to turn Turkey into an open-air prison, will not achieve its goals. We will not surrender to this mentality, which attacks the struggle for rights with fascist practices, targets trade union rights, arrests union leaders, and removes elected mayors to replace them with trustees. We will continue to resist and fight."

YILDIZ TAR, ENDER İMREK, AND ERCÜMENT AKDENİZ ALSO DETAINED

It was reported that among those taken into custody are journalists Elif Akgül, Ercüment Akdeniz, and Yıldız Tar, as well as writer Ender İmrek.

The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) issued a statement on social media, stating that journalist Yıldız Tar was detained in Ankara as part of the İstanbul -centered operation and will be taken to İstanbul.

GREEN LEFT PARTY MYK MEMBER SÖNMEZ ALSO DETAINED

The Green Left Party announced on social media that its Central Executive Committee (MYK) member Naci Sönmez had been taken into custody.

The statement read: "A new attack on civil democratic politics! Our MYK member Naci Sönmez was detained this morning in a police raid on his home. The government aims to completely erase the democratic reflex of politics and sideline civil democratic politics through unlawful methods. We condemn this coup-like mentality and call for the immediate release of our friends who have been unlawfully detained."

ARTIST PINAR AYDINLAR ALSO AMONG THOSE DETAINED

Artist Pınar Aydınlar was also taken into custody in the early morning hours following a police raid on her home. It was reported that she was detained by the Counterterrorism Branch (TEM) teams and taken to the İstanbul Police Department’s Vatan Complex.

In a statement from the Munzur Environmental Association, it was said: "Our valuable friend and member, artist @PAydinlar, was detained this morning around 5:30 AM following a raid on her home."

HRANT'S FRIEND KARAKAŞ ALSO DETAINED

Şenol Karakaş, a friend of Agos newspaper’s former editor-in-chief Hrant Dink, is also among those detained.

A statement from the social media account "Hrant'ın Arkadaşları" (Friends of Hrant) read: "We stand with our friend Şenol Karakaş, who has always defended peace and fought alongside us in the pursuit of justice. We demand his immediate release."

