House raids in İstanbul: Journalists detained

The Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA) announced that journalists Semra Pelek, Ozan Cırık, Melisa Efe and Dicle Baştürk were detained this morning during an operation carried out at their homes in İstanbul.

It was learned that those detained were taken to the gendarmerie command in Maslak and will be transferred to Artvin after undergoing a health check.

The following statement was made on MLSA's X account:

"Journalists Semra Pelek, Dicle Baştürk, and Sendika.Org employee Ozan Cırık were detained during a raid on their homes as part of an investigation based in Artvin. While the reason for the detention is not yet known, it has been learned that the three will be transferred to Artvin by bus. MLSA's Legal Department is monitoring the process at the Maslak Gendarmerie Station."

Melisa Efe, who has an arrest warrant and works as a translator for Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, was also detained later in the day.

Source: İstanbul'da ev baskınları: Gazeteciler gözaltında