How can inflation fall when prices are rising?

Citizens' purchasing power is declining day by day, while price increases cannot be controlled. In July, inflation exceeded even the expectations reflected in the Central Bank's surveys. While achieving the targets became a dream, the official inflation rates caused confusion.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced the inflation rates for July. According to TÜİK, annual inflation stood at 33.52% in July, while monthly inflation reached 2.06%. The seven-month inflation rate was 19.08%. The rates announced by TÜİK for sub-groups were unclear.

According to TÜİK, although annual inflation in the main expenditure groups was calculated at a huge rate, the imbalance in monthly rates in the sub-groups caused confusion. The unreliable data fell short of the İstanbul Chamber of Commerce's (İTO) leading İstanbul inflation rate and the independent Inflation Research Group's (ENAG) rates. The discrepancy in the data reached striking levels.

ENAG calculated annual inflation at 65.15%, while İstanbul inflation stood at 42.48%. The İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO), which uses nearly the same basket as TÜİK, calculated price increases 9 percentage points higher than the official inflation rate.

BRAKES NOT WORKING

TÜİK was unable to hide price increases in the three groups that constitute a significant portion of citizens' expenditures and have the highest weight in the calculation. Annual inflation was 27.95% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 26.57% for transportation, and 62.01% for housing. The impact of these groups on annual changes was 6.94% for food and non-alcoholic beverages, 4.35% for transportation, and 9.03% for housing.

Official calculations of monthly changes have lost their credibility. According to TÜİK, clothing and footwear prices decreased in July, while food prices remained almost unchanged. According to the official inflation rate, which does not reflect the reality of citizens, clothing expenditures decreased by 5.82%. TÜİK claimed that food expenditures increased by only 0.07%, almost unchanged. The monthly increase rate for housing expenditures was 5.78%. In July, the expenditure group that significantly affected İstanbul's inflation, as reported by the İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO), was alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, which were affected by the excise tax increase. According to TÜİK, the monthly increase rate for this group was 5.69%, while İTO calculated the rate as 6.29%.

İTO identified health expenditures as the group with the highest increase in July at 8.08%. According to TÜİK, health expenditures increased by only 2.84% in one month. The difference was 5 points. Inflation continued to remain high in the housing group, which is part of basic necessities. According to the 12-month average, which determines the ceiling for rent increases, the inflation rate was 41.13%. Electricity prices, which are included in housing expenditures, increased by 3.05% monthly, with a 7-month change rate of 37.7%. The enormous increase in natural gas prices was calculated as 12.51% monthly and 40.4% annually.

TARGETS ARE FAR AWAY

Reaching the Turkish Central Bank's (TCMB) year-end inflation target of 29% is now almost impossible. Following monthly inflation figures that exceeded expectations, economist İris Cibre said that the calculations would not work out.

Cibre stated in her post, ‘To meet the Central Bank's year-end inflation target of 29%, monthly inflation must be 1.62%. With the price hikes implemented in July and the acceleration in the exchange rate, this is becoming increasingly challenging. However, given the data that has come in below expectations over the past two months, we cannot say it is impossible.’

THE COST OF LIVING IN A MEGACITY HAS INCREASED

The results of the İstanbul Planning Agency's (IPA) July survey on the cost of living in İstanbul have been announced. According to the IPA, the cost of living in İstanbul in July increased by 45.15% compared to the same month last year. The cost increase calculated by the IPA was found to be close to the İstanbul Chamber of Commerce's (İTO) inflation rate of 42.48%. The average cost of living for a family of four in İstanbul was calculated as 96,599 Turkish Lira. The cost of living in İstanbul increased by 3.35% compared to the previous month. The average cost of living in İstanbul increased by exactly 3,134 Turkish Lira in one month. In a household with two adults earning the minimum wage, income covers only 44% of the cost of living in İstanbul. The cost of living for a family of four in İstanbul was 87,453 Turkish Lira in March of this year. The cost of living in İstanbul increased by 9,106 Turkish Lira in just five months.

ECONOMIST MUSTAFA SÖNMEZ: THIS STRANGE SITUATION NEEDS TO BE EXPLAINED

Market participants survey A survey conducted by the Central Bank, which it highly trusts, involving around 70 financiers and CEOs. Even they were unable to predict July's inflation rate. Something strange is going on, and it has become very clear. Even those in financial circles were surprised, as monthly inflation exceeded their forecasts. Then there is the İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) inflation rate, which is a serious sample representing a quarter of the country. The shopping basket is the same, the calculation is the same, and the 9-point deviation between these rates needs to be explained. Suspicions of manipulation of TÜİK data are growing.

The monthly decrease in clothing expenditures is very interesting. How did such a dumping occur in the middle of the season, in July? Meanwhile, we know that people are cutting back on clothing expenditures while struggling to allocate a budget for food. It is difficult to understand whether this led to discounts on clothing.

Food expenditures have barely increased. How is this possible? The state of the markets is evident, with fruit and vegetable prices still very high and not decreasing. Housing inflation is also very high. Annual food inflation is also at a high level. Rents are unaffordable. This is due to both insufficient supply leading to high rents and electricity and natural gas expenditures. These items are well above the 7-month inflation rate of 19%. Natural gas was Erdoğan's election promise last year, and now he is making people pay for it. Fuel prices have risen by 21%, and there has been a huge increase in air travel expenses. Food, transportation, and housing are the main expenses for the lower and middle classes. They directly affect people's lives.

THIS IS NOT HOW YOU COMBAT INFLATION

The economic management is rowing against the tide. When Şimşek took office, the inflation rate was 38%, and it has only fallen by 5 points in two years. They are not cutting public spending, they are just pushing demand, and this is where they are now. They haven't managed to reduce it to a particularly impressive rate. If they close the year at 30%, they'll be celebrating. This isn't fighting inflation; it's rowing against the current. With an IMF-style programme without the IMF, they've barely managed to reduce inflation by 5 percentage points.

Mustafa Sönmez, Economist

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Pahalılık artarken enflasyon nasıl düşer, published in BirGün newspaper on August 5, 2025.