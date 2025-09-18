How private schools became compulsory

Feray Aytekin Aydoğan

Last week, I met a teacher who had not been appointed. Because he had not been appointed, he was working at a private school. He had two children, one of whom was of pre-school age. The other child had just started secondary school this year. Pre-school education was not compulsory or free in our country, and nursery and pre-school fees were very expensive. The child of high school age had not been able to enrol in an Anatolian high school due to the schooling policy, exams and placement system. The only option was to go to a vocational or imam hatip high school with vacancies, or to leave formal education.

As a result of desperation, both children were enrolled in the private school where he worked in exchange for a salary.

His salary only covered the children's education expenses. Transportation and meals were not included. The three of them travelled to and from school together and tried to solve the meal issue with their personal resources. This was because the school's meal and transportation fees were also very expensive. They tried to cover all the household expenses with his partner's salary.

THE TRUTH IS COMPLETELY DIFFERENT

Recently, Minister of National Education Yusuf Tekin stated on a programme, ‘Sending your child to a private school is not a necessity; it is a choice.’ The truth, however, is the story of thousands of parents and students experienced by a teacher.

They have gradually woven a policy of making private schools compulsory over 23 years. The steps to commercialise education are so comprehensive at every level, starting from pre-school, that I can only cover secondary schools in this article...

The budget and resources not allocated to state schools were transferred to private school owners under the guise of incentives. As a result of these incentives, private schools reached the highest rate in the country's history, 24%. The latest incentive was announced in August. Private vocational high school owners within organised industrial zones (OSB) received between 46,332 lira and 77,626 lira per student, while high schools outside OSBs received between 36,482 lira and 48,894 lira.

The number and capacity of academic high schools (Science, Social Sciences, Anatolian High Schools) were reduced through the implementation of their schooling policy. The number and capacity of vocational high schools and imam hatip high schools, on the other hand, increased each year.

They designed an examination and placement system such that students who could not meet the criteria or enter a certain percentage were forced to enrol in vocational or imam hatip high schools that were not preferred and had unfilled quotas, or were forcibly placed in imam hatip and vocational high schools by commissions. Children were either forced into a type of school they did not want or dropped out of formal education.

FORCED TO PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Thousands of students who did not want to leave their schools or attend a type of school they did not want to attend were forced to attend private schools. The Ministry of National Education's 2023-2024 academic year formal education data proved how private schools became a necessity for the vast majority of students. The data is as follows:

Across nearly the entire country, at the secondary education level, the percentage of students in imam hatip schools, vocational high schools, and open education high schools has exceeded 50 per cent when compared to academic high schools.

In İstanbul, this ratio is 65 per cent to 35 per cent. In İstanbul, one in three high school-aged students appears to be out of school. A similar picture is seen in many provinces (such as Muş, Ağrı, Gümüşhane, Bitlis, and Siirt).

In Ankara, the ratio of students in academic high schools to the general secondary education system is only 42 per cent. In Hatay it is 43%, in İzmir, Kocaeli and Siirt it is 40%, in Rize it is 38%, in Bitlis it is 36%, in Bursa, Muş and Afyonkarahisar it is 35%, in Antalya it is 34% and in Konya it is 32%.

In many provinces, the ratios of academic high schools and vocational training centres, which have been turned into child labour recruitment agencies, are similar.

For example, in Afyonkarahisar, there are 15,000 students in academic high schools and 14,000 in vocational training centres. In Çankırı, the ratio is 3,771 to 3,055. In Bitlis, there are 10,628 to 8,175; in Rize, 7,798 to 6,749; in Bayburt, 1,994 to 1,459; in Konya, 47,000 to 45,000; and in Bursa, 63,000 to 69,000.

The statements regarding the removal of high schools from the compulsory education system are not independent of the current situation. They have been preparing for this for twenty-three years.

In their reports and statements, they say: ‘First, high schools, then middle schools should be removed from compulsory education. The budget allocated to education is a waste of money for the state. The vast majority of state schools should be places that train cheap, free labour for capital. Academic, quality education should be purchased with money.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Özel okullar nasıl zorunlu yapıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on September 18, 2025.