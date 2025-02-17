Hundreds of billions in ‘additional fees’ fraud

Osman ÖZTÜRK

The new Private Hospitals Regulation was published in the Official Gazette on January 30. The regulations introduced by the directive were covered in the media under the headline “a new era in private hospitals”. The Ministry of Health also shared the new regulations on its social media account. What caught my attention the most was the post titled “exorbitant prices in private hospitals have been banned”.

According to the ministry, the regulation prohibited private hospitals from charging patients any fees beyond the additional fees determined by the SGK. Prices would be based on those set by the SGK, preventing exorbitant pricing and implementing a standard pricing policy.

First of all, what the Ministry of Health calls a “difference fee” is actually the “additional fee” that private hospitals charge insured patients.

Secondly, it is not the Ministry of Health but the Social Security Institution (SGK), under the Ministry of Labor, that purchases services from private hospitals. The Ministry of Health has no authority on this matter.

Thirdly, the ministry is not saying, “Exorbitant prices in private hospitals have ended,” but rather that they have been “banned”. But wasn’t it already illegal under Law No. 5510 on Social Insurance? Weren’t these charges being collected anyway? What has changed now, and what will change?

***

How will a regulation prevent the exorbitant pricing in private hospitals that could not be stopped by law? What does the Ministry of Health mean when it says, “It has been banned”?

Curious, I looked into it.

From what I can see, the new regulation does not introduce a direct new measure but contains two relevant provisions.

The first states, “No additional fees may be charged for emergency healthcare services and health services that, according to relevant regulations, are exempt from additional fees”. But that was already the rule, so nothing has changed.

The second is about invoicing. All patients treated as inpatients or outpatients in private hospitals must be issued a sales receipt or invoice per the relevant regulations. Additionally, a document detailing the provided healthcare services and unit prices must be attached to the receipt or invoice.

But what if the private hospital does not include a detailed breakdown of services and unit prices in the invoice or falsifies them?

Does the SGK inspect every single invoice from private hospitals individually, through sampling, or only when a complaint is made? How much of the exorbitant pricing has it caught and fined so far? If invoices were effectively audited and penalties were truly deterrent, why do exorbitant prices still persist?

I couldn’t find answers to any of these questions.

The Ministry of Health’s post claiming that “Exorbitant prices in private hospitals have been banned” appears to be mere window dressing.

Private hospitals haven’t even taken the ministry’s statement seriously—they are continuing their practices as before. I will explain further.

WHAT IS THIS ADDITIONAL FEE?

You visit a private hospital, have an examination, undergo surgery, or receive another medical procedure. The private hospital receives a payment from the SGK for the service provided and it also charges you. This is called an “additional fee”.

So, even if you are insured, paying your premium, consultation fee, medication co-payment, and equivalent drug price difference is not enough, you still have to pay an extra fee.

From the very beginning, I have called this “AKP’s knife fee,” but Dr. Ergün Demir, whom we lost last year, used to say, “It’s not a knife fee, Osman, it’s a bayonet fee”. Ergün was right.

For example, if you go to a private hospital for a cardiology consultation, the SGK pays approximately 168 TL for the consultation. Legally, the maximum additional fee the private hospital can charge you is 336 TL.

But is there any private hospital that actually charges 336 TL as an additional fee for a cardiology consultation?

Everyone knows there isn’t!

So how have private hospitals been collecting these payments from insured patients for years, despite the law?

Because the authorities, including the worker, civil servant, tradesperson, and retiree representatives sitting on the SGK Board of Directors, deliberately turn a blind eye.

***

When the Social Insurance and General Health Insurance Law was first enacted in 2006, there was no such thing as an additional fee. The only extra charges allowed were for “hospitality services” and “faculty member consultations,” which could be charged at up to twice the SGK-set rate.

Later, claiming that private hospitals had higher costs than public hospitals, an additional fee of 30% of the SGK-set price was introduced. Over time, this cap increased to 200%.

This means that, legally, the maximum additional fee private hospitals can charge is twice the SGK-set price. Charging more is illegal. But private hospitals ignore the law and charge whatever they want.

Secondly, in its original version, the law included a strong sanction stating that "If a price difference is charged outside of hospitality services and healthcare services provided by faculty members, or above the determined ceiling, the contracts of contracted healthcare providers shall be terminated for one year." For private hospitals, most of which have now effectively become SGK hospitals, facing a one-year contract termination was difficult, if not impossible, to risk.

So, private hospital owners got this clause removed. The current penalty is as follows: “If it is determined that a healthcare provider has charged an additional fee in violation of institutional regulations, a penalty equal to five times the excess fee will be imposed. However, if the excess fee is fully refunded to the patient within 10 business days, the penalty will be equal to the amount of the excess fee.”

WHAT HAPPENED AS A RESULT?

According to the SGK’s latest published October 2024 Health Statistics, an average of 10,000 SGK-insured patients visit each private hospital per month. Private hospitals collect an average of 900 TL per SGK patient for examinations, tests, surgeries, and inpatient treatments.

This means that a private hospital receives approximately 9 million TL per month from the SGK. The legally allowed maximum additional fee they can charge patients is 18 million TL.

But what if a private hospital charges ten times the allowed additional fee instead of twice the amount? Instead of 18 million TL, it would collect 90 million TL, generating 72 million TL in illegal earnings.

If you go to a private hospital and realize you’ve been charged an exorbitant fee under the name of an additional fee, would you file a complaint, or would you stay silent out of fear of being blacklisted and receiving poor treatment in the future?

Most patients, understandably, choose the latter.

Even if 10, 20, or 100 patients complain in a given month and the SGK imposes the fivefold penalty, the illicit gains made by private hospitals far outweigh the fines. Private hospital owners already factor these penalties into their budgets and continue business as usual.

Private hospital owners already factor these into their calculations from the start, setting aside penalty funds in their budgets and continuing business as usual.

For months, we have been listening to the recorded conversations of the defendants and discussing the Yenidoğan Gang scandal, yet the corruption carried out by private hospital owners has been happening in plain sight for years!

Because the government knowingly allows it.

***

I had previously mentioned that the SGK pays 168 TL for a cardiology consultation and that the maximum additional fee private hospitals can legally charge is 336 TL.

Out of curiosity, I recently called several private hospitals in İstanbul. For a cardiology consultation, they quoted prices ranging from 2,000 TL to 5,500 TL—12 to 33 times the SGK-set price. If you don’t believe me, try calling them yourself.

I don’t know if there has been a study on the total size of this additional fee market in Turkey, but I haven’t come across one. So, I sat down and tried to make a rough calculation myself.

According to the SGK October 2024 Health Statistics, in the first ten months of 2024, the number of SGK-insured patients who visited private hospitals reached 55.23 million. In return for these services, the SGK paid private hospitals over 50 billion TL during the same period. When extrapolated to a full year, this amounts to an estimated 55 billion TL.

By law, the maximum additional fee private hospitals could have charged patients in 2024 is 110 billion TL.

So, how much additional fee do private hospitals charge SGK-insured patients?

Considering that private hospital prices in Istanbul are higher than in other regions, if we assume that the nationwide average is five times the SGK-set price, the total would amount to 275 billion TL. If we assume it is ten times the SGK-set price, the total reaches 550 billion TL.

According to the first estimate, this means 165 billion TL in illicit earnings, while the second estimate suggests 440 billion TL in unlawful profits.

No matter how you look at it, this is a hundreds-of-billions-level fraud!

THE SOLUTION?

The only real solution is for the SGK to return to its pre-AKP state and stop purchasing services from private hospitals.

If that’s not possible, then eliminate this so-called additional fee altogether.

If that’s also not an option, reinstate the provision in the Social Insurance and General Health Insurance Law stating that if a private hospital overcharges, its contract will be terminated for one year.

Let’s see if private hospital owners will continue their fraud then!

Note: This interview is translated from the original article entitled Yüzlerce milyarlık ‘ilave ücret’ soygunu published in BirGün newspaper on February 16, 2025.