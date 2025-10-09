Hundreds of thousands of children out of education

İlayda Sorku

In a period when poverty is deepening and public resources are being channelled into the market, the education system is also collapsing. The Education Reform Initiative (ERG) has published a preliminary assessment based on data from the Ministry of National Education for the 2024-2025 academic year. The compiled assessment shows that inequalities in access to education persist. The number of children outside education rises sharply from the age of 14, while enrolment rates in pre-school education have fallen.

SHARP DECLINE IN PRE-SCHOOL EDUCATION

According to the report, 611,612 children of compulsory school age are out of school. The majority are in the 14-17 age group, showing that dropout rates increase rapidly during secondary school. The data indicate that the economic crisis pushes boys into the workforce earlier, while girls remain outside education due to invisible domestic labour or child marriage. The number of students in pre-school education has decreased, as has the number of students benefiting from transport and boarding programmes. According to the report, the number of pre-school students fell by around 200,000 in one year. In 2023–2024, there were 1,954,202 pre-school students; this year, the number dropped to 1,741,314. The net enrolment rate for the five-year-old group fell to 82.5 percent, the lowest level in recent years. Despite the decline in pre-school education, participation in the Directorate of Religious Affairs’ Qur’an courses for children aged 4-6 continued to increase.

The increase in educational infrastructure also remained inadequate. The total number of classrooms rose by only 1.4 percent from the previous year to 753,571. The increase was 1.7 percent in public institutions and 0.4 percent in private ones. Considering population growth and migration, these rates were insufficient to address the capacity problem in education.

PRECARIOUS EMPLOYMENT

In 2024-25, the number of teachers reached 1,187,409. Of these, 94.6 percent were permanent and 5.4 percent were contracted. The number of paid teachers increased. ERG stressed that this situation has made precarious employment permanent. The number of teachers increased by 1.6 percent over the year, but appointments dropped by more than 20,000. Meanwhile, the number of retired teachers fell sharply to 8,776.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Yüz binlerce çocuk eğitimin dışında, published in BirGün newspaper on October 9, 2025.