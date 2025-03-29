Hundreds of thousands of citizens in the square: Maltepe rally begins

Citizens who want to raise their voices against the government’s oppression, detentions and arrests are gathering today at the Maltepe Rally Ground. Preparations for the rally, which will begin at 12:00, have been completed, and entry to the area started in the early hours of the morning.

The protests against the one-man regime, ongoing across the country, continue today with a major rally in İstanbul.

The gathering, organised at the call of CHP and supported by many political parties and civil society organisations, is taking place at the Maltepe Rally Ground.