Hunger strike against the massacre law

A three-day hunger strike is set to begin in three cities against Law No. 7527 on Amendments to the Animal Protection Law, known in public as the “massacre law,” which calls for the capture and “euthanasia” of stray animals.

In a statement, animal rights activists said, ‘We know that this law is a massacre plan; we are against not only the ruling party but also opposition municipalities that say they will not implement it but are rounding up dogs. We will not remain silent in the face of these policies that polarise society by targeting animals.’

The statement outlined the following demands:

"The “Massacre Law” must be immediately withdrawn, and a new law must be enacted to guarantee the rights to life and freedom of animals. The principle of “sterilise, vaccinate, and allow to live in their natural habitat” enshrined in Article 6 of Law No. 5199 must be preserved in the new law. Animal rights must be enshrined in the constitution.

Death camp shelters must be immediately converted into animal hospitals.

A sterilisation campaign must be launched in all provinces and districts to bring animals from rural areas to cities, and sterilisation and first aid units must be established.

Captures must be stopped immediately.

Shelters must be open to the public 24/7; a camera system must be installed to ensure that every section is clearly visible so that violations of animal rights can be detected.

Punitive penalties must be introduced for animal abuse, and municipalities that institutionalise animal abuse must also be included in this scope.

Source: Katliam yasasına karşı açlık grevi