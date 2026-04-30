I faced a new charge whilst in prison

İsmail Arı

As I do in every article, I will remind you once again: I was taken into custody at the home of our elderly relatives, whom I had visited on the second day of the Eid holiday. On the third day of the holiday, I was arrested and sent to prison. I am being held in the Sincan dungeons on a charge that does not even warrant imprisonment, simply for practising journalism. I am fighting so that my voice may break through these walls.

On 21 April, the 30th day of my detention, a prison officer came to the door of my cell in Sincan Prison. I was stunned when I read the document I had signed and received. It turns out that whilst I was in prison, another indictment had been prepared against me! In the indictment prepared by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office on 8 April 2026, the ‘complainant’ is listed as the Ankara Provincial Police Department, whilst the former Deputy Director of the Ankara Provincial Police Department, Mukadder Kardiyen, is listed as the ‘victim’. In 2023, the news website Sendika.org published a story under the headline “Complaint filed against torture-perpetrating police officer Mukadder Kardiyen by the CHP” and shared the story on social media under the same headline. According to the indictment, I retweeted this story from my own social media account without adding any comment, i.e. I reposted it. The lawyer for the General Directorate of Security also reported this incident to the public prosecutor’s office.

SHARING HAS BECOME A CRIME!

I am facing a charge of “insulting a public official”. But how can sharing a news article from a website on social media, without comment, constitute a crime? This is truly beyond me. Every day, millions of people share news from their own social media accounts. I’m sure hundreds of others have shared the same news I did. So, has this case been brought against everyone, or is it just targeted at me? For the past three or four years, I’ve been struggling with lawsuits and investigations. I spend half the week either at the police station or in court. What do you want from me? I’m a journalist!

So, who is Mukadder Kardiyen? He is a police officer who, whilst serving as Deputy Provincial Police Chief in Ankara, oversaw police interventions in almost every social event and protest in the city, and frequently made headlines for his harsh and disproportionate behaviour. There were many allegations against him, yet in this indictment he is the ‘victim’!

In conclusion, the first hearing of this bizarre case will take place on 17 September 2026 at the 47th Ankara Magistrates’ Court.

As for me, I am still in prison simply because I was doing my job as a journalist – and because I was not allowed to do so!

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Cezaevindeyken yeni bir davam oldu, published in BirGün newspaper on April 30, 2026.