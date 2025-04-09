“I like him and he likes me”

Berkant Gültekin

US President Trump did not hide his affection for Erdoğan. The other day, appearing in front of the cameras in the Oval Office alongside Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Trump said, “Well I have a great relationship with a man named Erdoğan. I happen to like him and he likes me. And I know the press will get very angry, but I do and he likes me and we never had a problem. He’s a tough guy and he’s very smart guy. He did something nobody was able to do in 2000 years -taken over Syria.”

Trump also stated that he is “by far the best president Israel could ever dream of,” and added: “Being that is an honour for me.” In other words, according to Trump, he has no issues with Erdoğan, with whom he shares a loving relationship, and he is also the best US President Israel could hope for... That’s what he says. If there’s a mistake, Erdoğan will probably issue a correction.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, said they had evaluated the situation in Syria with Trump. The bloodstained Israeli Prime Minister stated, “We’ve had neighbourly relations with Turkey that have deteriorated, and we don’t want to see Syria being used by anyone, including Turkey, as a base for attack in Israel,” while also noting that Turkey and the US have excellent relations. He highlighted the harmony between Trump and Erdoğan, saying they discussed how to resolve existing problems based on this alignment.

Trump’s remarks about Erdoğan are significant. Where does “love” fall within interstate relations? That’s open to interpretation. What we’re seeing is a phenomenon who doesn’t speak or act within familiar diplomatic conventions. Instead of issuing a cold statement like a State Department or Pentagon spokesperson “We are committed to maintaining our alliance with our strategic partner Erdoğan” he bluntly says what’s on his mind. It’s a matter of style.

But it’s not just about style. With these words, Trump is trying to say that he can manage Erdoğan, that he can position him where he wants. By calling him “a tough and smart guy,” he’s essentially saying that, even if he talks big and occasionally shouts “Hey America” he has a mindset that can grasp realpolitik and the demands of the White House. He’s implying, “Don’t mind his stern demeanour, he knows what needs to be done. And if he doesn’t, I know how to make him understand.”

In another part of his speech, Trump reinforced this implication. In his talk with Netanyahu, where he said, “If you have a problem with Turkey, I believe I can solve it” he recalled the case of Pastor Brunson. Erdoğan had said, “As long as I am in this position, as long as this poor soul is alive, you cannot take that terrorist” but Brunson was later released and sent back to the US…

Referring to that incident, Trump said, “You remember, we got our pastor back from Turkey. It was a big deal at the time.” Trump had put considerable pressure on Turkey to secure Brunson’s release. He tied Turkey’s participation in the F-35 programme to Brunson’s release. When Brunson was placed under house arrest, it still wasn’t enough for the US.

Later, Trump’s Vice President Mike Pence made the following statement: “To President Erdoğan and the Turkish government, I have a message on behalf of the president of the United States of America: release Pastor Andrew Brunson now or be prepared to face the consequences. The US will impose sanctions on Turkey.”

Following Pence’s statement, Trump issued a threat on social media: “The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!”. The next step was to place Süleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül on a blacklist. The AKP government could not withstand the pressure for long—after nearly two years in prison, Brunson was released in October 2018.

Trump also mentioned this incident in his infamous letter to Erdoğan. Advising Erdoğan not to have problems with the Kurds in northeastern Syria, Trump opened the letter with the following words: “Dear Mr President, let’s make a good deal! You don’t want to be responsible for the slaughter of thousands of people, and we don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy—but we will. I’ve already given you a little sample with the Pastor Brunson incident.”

Trump didn’t recall the Brunson process for no reason while praising Erdoğan. This example represents Trump’s “solution model” for Turkey. He’s emphasising that if he wants to persuade Erdoğan of something, he believes he can succeed using this model. That’s why he asked Netanyahu to remain calm regarding Turkey. After all, a wheeler-dealer president like him only praises another country’s leader if he knows how to get results from them.

Of course, the pro-government chorus, always eager to squeeze praise out of nothing when it comes to Erdoğan, didn’t bow their heads in shame after Trump’s remarks… On the contrary, they applauded the Palace and rushed to explain how “great a leader” Erdoğan is.

The ruling circles have quite a nimble approach when it comes to the US. As soon as they hear nice words from Washington, they puff up with pride. But the moment they’re scolded, they start shouting that “foreign powers are supporting the opposition.”

In reality, they are not against imperialism. They are against imperialism not cooperating with them, or even the possibility of it cooperating with someone else. For them, the US isn’t always bad—it's only bad when it doesn't pat them on the head. It's a kind of aggressive reaction from unreciprocated loyalty… Yet they’re always ready to start over again. That’s precisely what they mean by “standing tall and never bowing.”

In this context, Trump, of course, won’t speak out against the unlawful actions taking place in Turkey. He certainly won’t express concern about Erdoğan’s rival İmamoğlu being sent to prison or the arrest of young people. Because just as he got what he wanted from Erdoğan yesterday, he believes he can get it again tomorrow. As long as this relationship continues, the rhetoric won’t change either.

The resisting people of Turkey have no expectations from any foreign power anyway. But one thing must not be forgotten: a government that has lost the consent of the vast majority of its people cannot be saved by the US, nor by its erratic president. Those who blame others through the narrative of foreign powers and lean on imperialism to stay in power; those who have survived this way for years, will eventually have to face this truth.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled “Ben onu seviyorum, o da beni seviyor”, published in BirGün newspaper on April 9, 2025.