İBB case detainee Kapki: AKP’s Birinci pressured me to give false testimony

Mustafa Bildircin

CHP leader Özgür Özel made striking statements regarding Mücahit Birinci, the AKP member who served as lawyer to Murat Kapki, an informant detained in the İBB case.

Özel claimed that Birinci pressured Kapki to give false testimony and promised his release in exchange for money. He also shared with the public the criminal complaint filed with the Tekirdağ Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

In the complaint filed by Kapki, Birinci is accused of “influence peddling” and “misuse of office.” Quoting the allegations in the petition, Özel said, “The salt didn’t just spoil, the sewer burst.” He added that if the matter were pursued, the individuals he described as the “AK Toros gang” would be exposed.

“SIGN, AND YOU’LL BE RELEASED”

According to Kapki’s criminal complaint to the Tekirdağ Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, AKP’s Mücahit Birinci visited him in prison on 31 July, promising to “get him out.” During the visit, Birinci allegedly placed a prepared statement in front of Kapki and said, “If you sign this statement, you’ll be released.” It was also claimed in the petition that Birinci demanded 2 million dollars from Kapki.

Kapki’s lawyer noted that the statement he was asked to sign contained fabricated accounts of events that Kapki was supposed to have witnessed or heard about. Among the allegations was that Kapki should claim he had heard or seen that money collected from tenders was known to CHP leader Özgür Özel, including how and for what purpose it was to be used.

It was also alleged that the draft statement included the claim that “Ekrem İmamoğlu funded certain journalists to make them pro-government.” Furthermore, Kapki was reportedly asked to state, “I heard Murat Ongun say, ‘İmamoğlu’s lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan takes care of those matters, judges and prosecutors are in their hands.’”

The complaint also included the claim that Birinci told a journalist, “I am representing Murat Kapki in the İBB case,” despite not having carried out any formal actions as Kapki’s defence lawyer in the case file.

“THAT’S YOUR CHOICE”

In a handwritten petition from prison, Kapki stated that Birinci had pressured him to give false testimony with the promise of release. Summarising the incident, Kapki wrote:

“I said I would definitely not give such a statement. He stood up, shook my hand, and headed to the door. When I asked, ‘If I don’t say these things, can’t I get out?’ he said, ‘That’s your choice.’ I am filing a complaint against lawyer Mücahit Birinci.”

CALL TO MINISTER TUNÇ

CHP leader Özel called on Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç to convene the Council of Judges and Prosecutors (HSK) for an extraordinary meeting. Özel continued:

“You will appoint people who can truly conduct an investigation that earns everyone’s trust. This gang will be dismantled, and those places said to be ‘unfindable’ but actually sourced from elsewhere will be uncovered. Then this case will proceed again, step by step.”

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İBB dosyası tutuklusu Kapki: AKP’li Birinci beni yalan ifadeye zorladı, published in BirGün newspaper on August 14, 2025.