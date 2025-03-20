İBB investigation: Interrogations begin for 87 detainees

As part of two separate investigations, the interrogation process has begun for 87 individuals, including İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor and expected CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, as well as several municipal mayors. The detainees were taken into custody early yesterday morning.

İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, whose university diploma was annulled yesterday evening and who is expected to be CHP’s presidential candidate, was detained early in the morning in a police raid on his home, conducted within the scope of two separate investigations.

A total of 106 individuals are facing detention orders, with İmamoğlu being the only person named in both investigations, the key figure expected to challenge Erdoğan in the next election.

Among those brought to İstanbul Police Department’s Vatan Complex for questioning are: İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, İBB Senior Advisor Murat Ongun, Beylikdüzü Mayor Murat Çalık, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan and singer Ercan Saatçi.

TWO SEPARATE INVESTIGATIONS

In the corruption investigation, various İBB employees have been accused of crimes such as leading a criminal organization, membership in a criminal organization, bribery, extortion, and aggravated fraud. The investigation is reportedly based on leaked footage showing money counting and a MASAK (Financial Crimes Investigation Board) report.

As part of this probe, detention orders have been issued for 100 individuals, including Tuncay Yılmaz, Fatih Keleş, Ertan Yıldız, İBB Media AŞ Chairman Murat Ongun, İPA (Istanbul Planning Agency) President Buğra Gökce, İmamoğlu's campaign advisor Necati Özkan, and artist Ercan Saatçi.

Meanwhile, a separate terrorism-related investigation has been launched against İmamoğlu and six others on charges of aiding the PKK. The prosecutor’s office claims that individuals linked to the PKK were employed within İBB and its subsidiaries.

Under this investigation, detention orders have been issued for İmamoğlu, İBB Deputy Secretary-General Mahir Polat, Şişli Mayor Resul Emrah Şahan, Reform Institute President Mehmet Ali Çalışkan, Şişli Deputy Mayor Ebru Özdemir, and two individuals from the think tank Spectrum House, identified as A.B. and H.A.

