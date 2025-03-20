İBB responds to allegations in 7 points

The İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Press Consultancy has issued a statement addressing the allegations made in the ongoing "terror" and "corruption" investigations. The response, structured under seven key points, was titled "Lies and Truths."

According to the statement:

Claim: "Luxury Residence"

Lie: "He lived in luxury and was detained in a million-dollar villa purchased with illicit gains."

Truth: İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu resides with his family in the official mayoral residence in Sarıyer, which is owned by İBB. Previously allocated to a foundation, this property was reclaimed by İmamoğlu for İBB and designated as a residence for future mayors. Similarly, before 2019, the ruling party’s mayors were granted access to luxury villas in Florya, which İmamoğlu later reassigned to the İstanbul Planning Agency (İPA) for public use.

Claim: "Irregular Tenders Through Medya A.Ş. and Kültür A.Ş."

Lie: "Irregular tenders were conducted through Medya A.Ş. and Kültür A.Ş., special contracts were awarded, and projects were left incomplete."

Truth: Both companies have been audited multiple times by the Court of Accounts, with inspectors permanently assigned for monitoring. No irregularities were found in public advertising tenders, service procurements, or contracts. Tenders, service procurements, and contracts related to outdoor advertising spaces have been audited multiple times. Separate investigations conducted by Interior Ministry and Trade Ministry inspectors have also found no irregularities.

However, an internal audit initiated by Ekrem İmamoğlu regarding the previous administration uncovered corruption cases worth hundreds of billions of TL, which were later seized by the Interior Ministry. These files document cases of İBB-owned land being sold at low prices to specific individuals, only to be repurchased later at inflated prices, millions of dollars in private scholarships, luxury vehicle allocations, and political expenditures. The fate of these corruption files remains unknown.

Claim: "Support for a Terrorist Organization"

Lie: "İBB provided aid to a terrorist organization, and members or sympathizers were employed within İPA and BİMTAŞ."

Truth: Similar allegations were made before, and İBB was cleared in all judicial proceedings. Claims that "700 terrorists" were employed resulted in only 41 individuals facing trial, all of whom were acquitted. The then-Interior Minister later admitted, "We had to make these accusations for political reasons." İBB's hiring process is conducted with great diligence, requiring not only criminal record checks but also security clearances for all candidates. No personnel are hired without approval from the Governor’s Office.

Claim: "Business Owners Were Blackmailed"

Lie: "The municipality council made coercive decisions to blackmail business owners."

Truth: All municipal council decisions are subject to İBB Assembly oversight, and no opposition party has ever raised objections or claims on this matter.

Claim: "Medya A.Ş. Executive Fled Abroad"

Lie: "An executive of Medya A.Ş. fled the country."

Truth: E.G., an executive at Medya A.Ş., traveled abroad for vacation with his mother after filling out an official leave request. Following news of the operation, he rescheduled his flight to return early and is ready to provide testimony.

Claim: "İBB Used Personal Data for Blackmail"

Lie: "İBB unlawfully collected personal data and used it for blackmail."

Truth: İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu has strictly upheld public responsibility and ensured that even the smallest matters comply with the Personal Data Protection Law (KVKK). He is known for his sensitivity to data privacy. No data has been shared except in cases requested by judicial authorities.

Claim: "İPA Established a Parallel Structure to Manipulate Statistics"

Lie: "İPA created a parallel structure to manipulate economic statistics."

Truth: The İstanbul Planning Agency (İPA) regularly publishes cost of living reports, which are consistent with the data released by the İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) and focus specifically on İstanbul’s economic conditions. These reports are prepared using scientific methodologies and are conducted under the supervision of expert academics.

Source: İBB'den 7 maddede iddialara yanıt