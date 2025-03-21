"If a trustee is appointed, they won't be allowed in"

Mustafa Bildircin

The CHP Administrative Executive Board (MYK) A team is closely monitoring both the legal proceedings against Ekrem İmamoğlu and the investigation into the party congress at the CHP headquarters.

Amid allegations of irregularities in CHP’s 38th Ordinary Congress, an investigation has been launched in Ankara, while legal proceedings to annul the İstanbul Provincial Congress are also progressing. CHP officials warn that: "Their first move will be to annul the İstanbul congress. If an illegitimate decision is issued there, they will try to extend it to Ankara and ultimately to the national congress."

Some CHP officials argue that if the congress is annulled and a new one is held, it could actually strengthen the party rather than weaken it. Meanwhile, CHP insiders express concerns that not only the judiciary but also the Supreme Election Council (YSK) could decide to cancel the congress. In Ankara, speculation is circulating that the annulment of the congress will not come through the YSK but via the Civil Court of First Instance.

CHP officials states "If they attempt to appoint a trustee to CHP, we will not allow them into our party headquarters. Not only the 1.7 million CHP members but also millions of citizens who stand for the Republic will form a human shield at CHP headquarters and no trustee will be allowed inside."

"SOLIDARITY BALLOT BOX"

CHP has opened its March 23 primary election for the presidential candidate to all citizens, not just party members. In addition to the ballot boxes set up at provincial and district party branches for CHP members, a “Solidarity Ballot Box” will also be placed at polling stations.

The CHP Headquarters has printed additional ballots for non-members who wish to vote, ensuring accessibility for all citizens. These extra ballots have been designed and distributed to local organizations for use if the official ballots run out.

Source: ‘Kayyum atanırsa giremez’