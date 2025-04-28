If there were no Israel, Palestine, Cyprus, PKK or even the threat of communism: The politics of the AKP and MHP alliance have run their course

Yaşar Aydın

We have written extensively about how the AKP-MHP alliance is a structure whose shelf life has long expired. This is not merely an assessment based on its inability to generate consent within the country or its loss of governing capacity. Above all, this situation is related to the institutionalisation of the ideological roots that gave the AKP and MHP their social base and brought them to power (albeit with the support of imperialists).

Two political traditions that built their existence on Islamic unity and Turanism are now keeping their heads above water by relying on political support. They've either lost all the arguments they used to build their social base or given them up. The AKP and MHP are like islands floating on water. They continue to exist as groups that cannot survive together if they lose power. For both parties, it can be said that the ideological-political foundation that bound the party and its members together has dissolved.

MHP NATIONALISM

Since its founding by Alparslan Türkeş, there have been two main themes that have defined the MHP. Its primary focus has undoubtedly been the fight against communism. The process, which began with commando camps in the late 1960s, continued until the 1980 coup, positioning the party against the left and the rising progressive opposition. The party played a role in Turkey's descent into civil war-like scenes and massacres. Its members were involved in the massacres in Maraş and Çorum, as well as the murders of intellectuals. The party and its base were motivated almost exclusively by suppressing the rising progressive opposition.

Another key issue that defined the MHP's existence was the Cyprus problem. As a native of Lefkoşa, Türkeş made this issue one of the main headlines in every party statement. Türkeş was known for raising this issue in every speech he made at the Parliament even before founding the MHP. Cyprus also played an important role in the rise of nationalism in 1973/74.

After the 1980 coup, the MHP and nationalism were united in their opposition to the PKK. It is possible to say that they built almost their entire political strategy around this. The votes they received in elections also reflect this.

Indeed, it is no coincidence that in the general elections held two months after Öcalan's capture and return to Turkey in February 1999, the MHP achieved its highest-ever vote share of 18%. It expanded its political base and social support by capitalising on Turkey's paranoia about the country's division.

Of course, it should not be forgotten that all this was done under the umbrella of Turanism. Today, the Turkic Republics, which recognise the South Cyprus administration as the sole representative of the island, were the biggest supporters of this idea.

There is no doubt that Necmettin Erbakan was the most important figure in non-sectarian Islamism. Although their paths diverged, it would not be wrong to say that Erdoğan has taken up Erbakan's legacy.

THE CHANGE IN ISLAMISM

One of the key issues that shaped Erbakan's political ideology, Milli Görüş, was Islamic unity, while another was the fight against Israel. Erbakan accused all governments except his own of collaborating with Israel. The main slogan of the ‘Save Jerusalem’ rally held in Konya on 6 September 1980, just before the 1980 coup, was ‘Either we will silence them completely or we will have them spit blood’. This slogan gives a clear idea of what opposition to Israel meant in the Islamist tradition. The Islamist tradition represented by Erdoğan later on also took an important stance on the Cyprus issue, which is significant in terms of their political positioning. The Cyprus Operation, which took place during the Ecevit-Erbakan coalition, was one of the most important arguments of the structure for many years.

THEY HAVE BEEN FEEDING ON IT FOR 40 YEARS

It can be said without any distinction that the right wing in Turkey has been feeding on the Kurdish issue and the climate it has created for 40 years. It has always been used as a justification for the implementation of security policies alongside nationalism. It has become the most important propaganda tool during election times. They gathered votes by sometimes offering hope with the lie that they had solved the problem and would solve it, and sometimes by threatening to crush them. The 1980 coup and the right-wing governments that followed largely owe their existence to the politics they built around this issue.

It is worth remembering that this has been one of the most important components of the alliance between the AKP and MHP since 7 June 2015.

WHAT IS LEFT TO SAY AFTER 50 YEARS?

Two movements that have existed in Turkish politics for over 50 years have reached the end of the road. They will either change or disappear. But even the effort to change is causing crisis both within the movements themselves and within the country. Moreover, change is not that easy because all the main branches are rotten.

From their perspective, the situation is not one of change but of complete collapse:

Islamic Unity: A long-forgotten dream. The BOB (Greater Middle East) Co-Presidency fantasy has turned into selling real estate to Gulf countries. Turkey is on the verge of being expelled from Syria. Even that may become possible if Turkey does not turn its back on Iran.

Israel-Palestine: The struggle is only in words. The pro-government press has already started looking for places for those who will come from Gaza, which will be left to Israel and the United States. The continuation of trade with Israel in secret and the non-conflict agreement show which direction the process is heading.

Cyprus: While talking about the ‘Blue Homeland,’ Cyprus politics has reached a different point. Once the veil of rhetoric was lifted, the solution desired by the US and Israel emerged. The stance taken by the countries that Hakan Fidan, whom Turkey trusted greatly, referred to as ‘family’ was the final straw.

The Kurdish issue: The process that began with Öcalan's call is now far from the point where it will determine the politics of right-wing parties, especially the MHP, which will gain votes from this issue. The approach to the issue, the way it is being resolved, and the relationship established with Öcalan, which swings between reality and fiction, are signs that a period has come to an end here as well.

Local and National: An independent foreign policy, not compromising on Turkey's interests, and being a leading country are all things of the past. With Trump becoming president of the United States, the concept of ‘local and national’ has become a joke.

WHEN A DEAD-END POLITICS RUNS THE COUNTRY

One of the main reasons for the crisis Turkey is currently facing is that those in power are aimless, lack a clear policy and have no social support. An era has come to an end. The crisis we are experiencing is a crisis of what will come next. Those in power do not want to give up their seats without creating an alternative from within their circles. However, they are neither ideologically prepared for political change nor do they have the people to carry it out. They continue to impose their power at the cost of throwing the country into chaos.

The economy, foreign policy, domestic policy, and even cultural policy have all failed, and a structure that has never been able to gain support from the people is imposing itself through the state apparatus it has taken over.

It must be understood that the crisis we are experiencing is not only economic. What is happening signals the end of an era. Without radical change, Turkey has become unable to escape the situation it has been dragged into.

This is why interim solutions or transitional periods have no chance of success. That point has long been passed. The first priority must be to rid ourselves of the rule of political movements whose shelf life has expired. This struggle will also provide clues about the future.

WHATEVER IMPERIALISM WANTS...

It is worth keeping one thing in mind. It is no coincidence that every shade of right-wing politics in Turkey over the last 50-60 years has followed a policy parallel to that of the imperialist block. Whether it was anti-communism, the Green Belt, the neo-liberal system, or the Greater Middle East Project, no matter what the issue was, Turkey's right-wingers were always ready to follow the direction of the United States and the imperialist block. Isn't it strange that those who claim to be ‘local’ and ‘national’ follow imperialist policies so closely, are in harmony with them, and thus remain in power?

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled İsrail, Filistin, Kıbrıs, PKK hatta komünizm tehdidi yoksa: AKP ve MHP blokunun siyaseti artık tükendi, published in BirGün newspaper on April 28, 2025.