“If you withdraw your complaint, we will buy you a luxury car"

İsmail Arı

Cengiz Koçyiğit, the mayor of Mesudiye in Ordu, who was elected from the AKP in the local elections, continues to be tried for sexual assault.

On 16 May 2024, the Mesudiye Chief Prosecutor's Office opened an investigation into 51-year-old Mayor Cengiz Koçyiğit on the grounds that he had sexually assaulted a 27-year-old female municipal employee on multiple occasions.

In her statement, the victim said that Koçyiğit sexually assaulted her in the municipal building's storage room, adding, “In order to stop the sexual assaults and gather evidence, I hid the phone I borrowed from a friend on 18 March, when Koçyiğit came to the storage room, and recorded the sexual assault on video. During the sexual assault, I resisted by saying “stop” and bit Koçyiğit's hand to resist.”

Mayor Cengiz Koçyiğit, however, stated in his testimony that “he had also become close to the woman because of the affection she showed him and that he did not accept the allegations.”

PROSECUTOR: NOT A RELATIONSHIP BASED ON CONSENT

In the indictment prepared by the Mesudiye Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on 6 January 2025, it was stated that “it was understood that there was no romantic relationship or consensual relationship, and when the camera recording taken by phone and the analysis report regarding the last act were examined, it was understood that the complainant did not give any consent.” The prosecutor requested that Mayor Koçyiğit be punished for the crime of “repeated simple sexual assault.”

THEY OFFERED A LUXURY CAR AND A JOB

After the scandal broke, Koçyiğit resigned from his party but continued to attend AKP events and congresses.

The first hearing of the case was held on 26 February at the Mesudiye Criminal Court of First Instance. The victim stated in court, “Ahmet S., Ferda S., and İsmail K. came to me and acted as intermediaries to get me to drop the case. Mayor Koçyiğit has already been punished in the eyes of the public. If you drop the complaint, we will buy you a luxury car, offer you a job opportunity, and even organise your wedding.” Koçyiğit, however, claimed in court that the woman had consented.

PROSECUTOR DEMANDED ARREST, BUT JUDGE REJECTED IT

The prosecutor, in his opinion, demanded Koçyiğit's arrest, stating, “Although the defendant has denied the charges against him, it is understood that there was no romantic relationship or relationship based on consent... Furthermore, at this stage of the prosecution, attempts have been made to pressure the victim... Considering the nature and characteristics of the crime the defendant is accused of, it is requested and argued on behalf of the public that the defendant be arrested at this stage.”

However, the judge rejected the detention request and only imposed a travel ban on Koçyiğit.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled ‘Şikâyetini çekersen lüks araba alırız’, published in BirGün newspaper on June 2, 2025.