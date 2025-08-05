Illegal and fraudulent system

From top to bottom, almost all institutions are bankrupt, scandals are ongoing in every area, and the regime, which is woven into a web of regularity violations, bribery and gangs, continues to rot at full speed. A gang targeting newborns in hospitals, a bribery network in the judiciary, allegations of fraud in central exams, unsealed ballots at the polls, unlawful appointments in the bureaucracy, corruption, lawlessness, the mafia and much more have engulfed the entire country. As the regime collapses in every way, the scale of the scandal that came to light with the news of fake diplomas and fake electronic signatures is growing every day.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into those who forged diplomas by copying the electronic signatures of senior public officials.

It has been revealed that the suspects manipulated graduation records, grade point averages, associate professorship applications, and diploma information to facilitate the issuance of fake diplomas to hundreds of people. The government remains silent on the scandal, which has sparked widespread public outrage. According to a report by DHA, 16 of the suspects taken into custody as part of the investigation have been arrested, and the indictment against a total of 134 people was completed in May.

A case was filed against the suspects at the Ankara 23rd Criminal Court of First Instance, with prison sentences ranging from 6 to 45 years for ‘violating the ÖSYM Law,’ ‘forgery of official documents,’ ‘accessing a computer system,’ and ‘illegally obtaining data.’ The indictment stated that the suspects prepared 39 fake university diplomas and added them to the system, removed the diplomas of some lawyers who lost their lives in the 6 February earthquake from the system, and registered people who requested diplomas in their place. In their statements, the suspects admitted to playing a role in the unlawful appointment of approximately 400 academics, including lawyers, psychologists, teachers, and pharmacists, many of whom were associate professors and professors.

In response to allegations that 400 academics had been granted associate or full professorship through irregular procedures, Council of Higher Education President Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar said, ‘This is a very serious matter. We will conduct a two-pronged investigation. Both we and the universities concerned will conduct separate investigations.’ The Presidency's Communication Directorate's Disinformation Combat Centre (DMM) also denied the claim that 400 academics had been appointed unlawfully. One of the names that stood out in the indictment was Abdülhamit Kayıhan Osmanoğlu, the fourth-generation grandson of Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II.

MINISTRY CONFIRMED

The Ministry of Environment, Urbanisation and Climate Change issued a statement regarding the investigation into fake e-signatures conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. In its statement, the ministry confirmed that someone had logged into the e-Government account with an electronic signature without the knowledge of the Director General of the General Sales Department of the General Directorate of National Real Estate.

The statement said, ‘Those who produced the e-signature and attempted to connect to our ministry's document management system using the e-signature have been identified from their IP addresses. A criminal complaint has been filed with the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office for action to be taken against these individuals. While the first case opened in May included 134 suspects, 65 more suspects were added to the second indictment completed in July. Both indictments state that six suspects, including Ziya Kadiroğlu, Gökay Celal Gülen, and Zeynep Karacan, are the individuals who organised the fake diploma operation.

THE SCANDAL DEEPENS

• The scandal, which goes beyond fake diplomas, has deepened. Halk TV writer and journalist İsmail Saymaz has brought to light a new scandal involving the illegal sale of citizenship. According to Saymaz, between 2019 and 2023, a network led by a contractor used fake e-signatures, fake bank statements, and false appraisal reports to sell residential properties in the project phase to foreigners in a fraudulent manner, thereby granting them Turkish citizenship. A total of 2,691 foreigners were granted citizenship through fake reports and receipts.

• It was alleged that Levent Uysal, founder of the Nişantaşı Education Foundation and MHP Mersin MP, obtained a fake diploma. Journalist Fatih Ergin made the following claim about Levent Uysal on his social media account: "MHP MP with a fake diploma! Among those with fake diplomas is MHP Mersin MP Levent Uysal, whom I previously exposed for providing a fake Vakıfbank guarantee letter to a creditor for a 45 million Euro loan he was supposed to receive from Switzerland... Will his diploma be revoked?" No statement has been made by Levent Uysal regarding the matter so far.

• It has been revealed that the electronic signatures of 270 high-ranking public officials, including IT and Communications Authority (BTK) President Ömer Abdullah Karagözoğlu, Council of Higher Education (YÖK) and Security Directorate officials, were obtained through forged documents. The investigation uncovered organised digital leaks targeting public institutions and determined that the forged electronic signatures were produced through companies such as Türktrust and E-imzatr. The indictment states that one of the network leaders, Ziya Kadirlioğlu, had previously been tried for fraud and forgery, while Ayhan Ateş claimed that over 400 people had been placed in academia using fake diplomas. The Presidency of Communications denied these allegations. According to the report in Karar, some of the names associated with the production of fake e-signatures are: BTK President A.K., BTK Vice President B.K., YÖK Education and Teaching Department Head S.İ., Narcotics Chief Commissioner S.D., Migration Administration Expert G.T., and Turkcell manager A.Ö.

• Journalist Murat Ağırel claimed that fake driver's licenses were issued to those who failed the theoretical exam following the emergence of investigations into fake university diplomas. In his post, Ağırel alleged that a gang changed the grades of driver candidates who failed the theoretical exam and granted them driver's licenses, sharing the names of 90 individuals.

• As part of the fake diploma investigation, it was claimed that the bachelor's degree obtained by Abdülhamid Kayıhan Osmanoğlu, the fourth-generation grandson of Abdulhamid II, from the Faculty of Science and Literature, Department of History, at İnönü University, had been revoked. According to journalist Emrullah Erdinç, as part of the investigation into fake university diplomas being conducted in Ankara, the bachelor's degree obtained by Abdülhamid Kayıhan Osmanoğlu, the great-great-grandson of Abdulhamid II, from the Department of History at İnönü University's Faculty of Science and Literature has been revoked.

• Eray Karadeniz was elected as the deputy mayor of Gaziosmanpaşa after the mayor, Hakan Bahçetepe, was arrested due to the statement of Aziz İhsan Aktaş and high-tech surveillance records. The detail about Newport International American University, which Karadeniz tried to hide in his educational background, came to light. After Karadeniz's election, websites that published this information later removed it from their sites. Newport International University had previously come under scrutiny in the 2000s as a diploma mill and was officially recognised as unaccredited by the Higher Education Council (YÖK) and the Turkish Chamber of Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) in Turkey. It was also announced that diplomas issued by this institution were not recognised as equivalent. It was noted that Ahmet Hamdi Çamlı, a former AKP MP known by the nickname ‘Yeliz,’ had also graduated from the same university, as stated in his biography.

• The recent emergence of fake university diplomas has brought to mind the International Balkan University, which was notorious for corruption years ago. Described by the pro-government media at the time as a ‘university established under the patronage of Tayyip Erdoğan,’ the Skopje-based International Balkan University is alleged to have been set up to provide diplomas to pro-government students who were unable to gain admission to universities in Turkey. Additionally, it is alleged that graduates from the university's law faculty are guaranteed positions as judges and prosecutors in Turkey, with appointments made with ease. According to YÖK Atlas data, no students were admitted to the law faculty last year, where allegations of corruption have surfaced. The International Balkan University, whose honorary president is Mustafa Şentop, the 29th Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, has close ties with the Islamic Society for National Vision and the Dissemination of Knowledge.

REMINDERS

The scandals in the country are not limited to diplomas. A series of events that have taken place in quick succession in the recent period have exposed the corruption of the country under the control of the Palace regime. Some of these scandals are as follows:

1. LGS scandal

The circulation of exam questions and answer keys in some WhatsApp groups during the High School Placement Exam (LGS) was one of the scandals that emerged in recent times. Documents show that a file named ‘2025-LGS-Sözel.pdf’ was shared in the group at 12:00 PM, while the exam was still ongoing. Additionally, some users stated that the maths booklet had also been sent and that this content would also be shared within the group. However, the second session of the exam ended at 12:50 p.m. Not only the booklet, but also the answer keys were circulated within the group before the exam was over. Following the scandal, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin defended the exam's integrity with the statement, ‘Get out of the CHP headquarters,’ while it was announced that the exam would not be repeated. In his response to parliamentary questions regarding the allegations of irregularities, Tekin admitted that a proctor had taken a photo of the question booklet in violation of the rules.

2. Unqualified appointments

Former ambassador and CHP MP Namık Tan emphasised that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is attempting to implement an authoritarian reform within the ministry. Tan pointed out that foreign policy is dominated by an understanding of obedience and loyalty, and highlighted the lack of competence in foreign affairs. The new authoritarian ‘security state’ being constructed here is being rebuilt with the help of ‘trusted individuals’ who are appointed to key positions in the security state through investments made by acquaintances and connections. is being rebuilt with trusted individuals through investments and nepotism, with the aim of filling the ranks of the security state with loyal individuals,‘ said Tan, adding, ’Fidan's inexperienced protégé, Deputy Minister Nuh Yılmaz, is a good example of this, as his daughter ranked first in the ministry's exam.‘

3. Bribery crisis in the judiciary

The palace administration, which has dismantled justice in the country, has also paved the way for major scandals in the judiciary. Following allegations of bribery by judges and prosecutors revealed in journalist Timur Soykan's report ‘The bribery wheel in the judiciary,’ access to news reports was blocked. The scandals did not end there. Most recently, recordings of police negotiations to secure the release of Lvbel C5, who was arrested for encouraging drug use, were made public. While one judge was suspended, no investigation was even launched into other members of the judiciary whose names were mentioned. The regime, which has used the judiciary as a tool to control the opposition, has become unable to manage the judicial system.

4. Forest fires

Throughout the summer, the country was engulfed in fires from Antalya to Karabük, from Mersin to Bursa, and from Uşak to İzmir. More than 10 people lost their lives in the fires. The fires clearly exposed the regime's profit-driven policies. A dozen of omissions, such as incompetent appointments, personnel shortages, the sale of firefighting aircraft, and inadequate equipment, exacerbated the disaster. While the regime's actors praised themselves for their efforts to combat the fires, the public's reactions were ignored.

5. Deaths of soldiers

Hayrullah Halit Karaman and Semih Erdoğan, soldiers undergoing basic military training at the Iskenderun Naval Training Regiment Command who were treated for high fever, died as a result of multiple organ failure caused by excessive fluid loss and low sodium levels in their blood. Questions such as why the soldiers were left exposed to the sun for an extended period, why the water supply was insufficient, and whether medical intervention was delayed remain unanswered.

The negligence in the scandal that occurred on 6 July in a cave in a mountainous area in northern Iraq, where 12 soldiers lost their lives after being exposed to methane and carbon monoxide gas during a search and rescue operation, has not been revealed.

6. The newborn gang

In Turkey, the scandal involving a ‘newborn gang’ that transferred newborn emergency patients to the neonatal units of private hospitals with which they had prior agreements, causing their deaths and obtaining unjustified profits, also exposed the collapse of the regime’s healthcare system.

Although the trial of the gang members mentioned in the scandal has begun, the background of the incidents has not been investigated. A proposal for a general debate in the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) to investigate the scandal and strengthen oversight of the healthcare system was rejected by votes from AKP and MHP MPs.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Usulsüz ve sahtekâr düzen, published in BirGün newspaper on August 5, 2025.