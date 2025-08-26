İmamoğlu and his wife’s lawyer detained

Another lawyer representing CHP presidential candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu, the suspended mayor of Istanbul, and his wife Dilek İmamoğlu, who are being held at Silivri Prison, has been taken into custody.

According to Sözcü newspaper, İmamoğlu’s childhood friend and lawyer Nusret Yılmaz was detained in Trabzon.

It is reported that lawyer Nusret Yılmaz was detained as part of the corruption investigation targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality.

Yılmaz is being transferred from Trabzon to Istanbul under police custody.

Previously, İmamoğlu’s lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan, who had also been summoned to testify, was arrested.