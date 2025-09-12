İmamoğlu in court: Diploma case expected to begin

The first hearing of İmamoğlu’s diploma case, which was supposed to be held at İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan on 11 September, will instead be held today in the Silivri prison courtroom.

The hearing has not yet begun.

11:10 | Citizens waiting to enter the courtroom supported İmamoğlu with slogans. CHP Chair Özgür Özel also entered the courtroom to applause.

11:09 | CHP Chair Özgür Özel also arrived at the hearing.

10:34 | İmamoğlu’s wife Dilek Kaya İmamoğlu and his son Selim İmamoğlu arrived at the hearing.

10:18 | İmamoğlu’s father Hasan İmamoğlu and his sister Neslihan Yakupçebioğlu came to the hearing for the diploma annulment case.

CANDIDACY COULD BE BLOCKED

The CHP considers the case “political” and “aimed at preventing the presidential candidacy.” A possible conviction and political ban could block İmamoğlu from running for president.

The indictment demands 2 years 6 months to 8 years 9 months in prison for İmamoğlu on charges of “forgery of official documents in a continuous manner,” along with a political ban under Article 53 of the Turkish Penal Code (TCK), which involves deprivation of certain civil rights.

Source: CANLI BLOG | İmamoğlu, hakim karşısında: Diploma davasının başlaması bekleniyor