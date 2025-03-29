İmamoğlu protests in İstanbul: 53 more people arrested

Following the arrest of İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, protests were held in many locations.

In connection with the demonstrations held after the investigations targeting İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality, 53 of the 134 people detained during police operations were arrested.

As part of the investigation conducted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, 134 individuals were taken into custody for allegedly violating the İstanbul Governor’s Office’s ban on all meetings, demonstrations, and press statements between 19 and 23 March.

After completing their procedures at the police station, the 134 detainees were referred to the İstanbul Courthouse in Çağlayan, where they gave their statements to the prosecutor. Of these, 73 were referred to the criminal court of peace with a request for arrest, and 61 with a request for judicial control.

The court ruled for the arrest of 53 individuals. The court decided to impose judicial control measures, including house arrest, on 18 people, while releasing 63 others under different judicial control conditions. With these developments, the total number of people arrested since the beginning of the protests in İstanbul has risen to 263.