İmamoğlu protests in İstanbul: Prison sentences demanded for 139 people!

A lawsuit has been filed against 139 people, including 104 who are currently in prisons, demanding prison sentences of up to 3 years on the grounds that they participated in protests following the investigations into “corruption” and “urban consensus” targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB).

The indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office recalls that, as part of the investigation against İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP called for gatherings in front of the İBB building and at Saraçhane Park on and after 19 March.

PRISON SENTENCES OF UP TO 3 YEARS DEMANDED

The indictment notes that, under the decision of the İstanbul Governorship, gatherings, marches, and protests were banned between 19 and 23 March, and alleges that the crowds insisted on not dispersing and “acted violently by attacking the police line.”

The indictment states that those detained denied the charges in their statements to the police and the magistrate, asserting that they had not gathered under any pressure or encouragement from anyone.

It is claimed that the demonstrators acted in unison, both ideologically and in action, and it is requested that they be sentenced to between 6 months and 3 years in prison for “violating the Law on Meetings and Demonstrations.”

TWO MORE INVESTIGATIONS UNDERWAY

In addition, it is stated that investigations are also ongoing against the 139 individuals for “resisting to prevent the performance of duty” and “insulting the President.” The indictment has been accepted by the 49th Criminal Court of First Instance of İstanbul.

THE LEFT PARTY: “DEFENDING DEMOCRACY AND THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE IS NOT A CRIME”

Following the lawsuit, the LEFT Party made a statement and said: "Following the arrest of Ekrem İmamoğlu, prison sentences of up to 3 years have been demanded for 139 people, 104 of whom are in custody, due to the protests that took place. Defending democracy and the will of the people is not a crime — all detainees must be released!"

