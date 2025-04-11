İmamoğlu protests: Release orders issued for 59 more people

Fifty-nine more individuals who were arrested for participating in the protests in Saraçhane have been ordered to be released. Hundreds of citizens were detained and arrested during the wave of protests that began with detentions linked to the investigations into İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) and escalated following the arrest of several figures, including Ekrem İmamoğlu.



The 62nd Criminal Court of First Instance in İstanbul has ruled on the objections filed against the detention orders. The court ordered the immediate release of the detainees.