İmamoğlu's diploma trial: Lawyers not allowed inside and the judge left the courtroom

Deniz Güngör

CHP's detained presidential candidate and İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu is appearing before the judge for the second time in a criminal case alleging that his university diploma is irregular.

The hearing, to be held at the Marmara Penal Institutions Complex in Silivri, was expected to begin at 11:00. However, due to the events that unfolded, the hearing could not commence.

Lawyers requested that the hearing be moved to a larger courtroom.

With minutes to go before the hearing was due to start, members of the press, lawyers and MPs were still not being allowed into the courtroom.

Meanwhile, citizens who wanted to watch the hearing outside the courtroom pushed against the barricade.

Lawyers who came to watch the hearing were also not allowed inside. The lawyers reacted, saying, ‘This is the courtroom, how can you prevent us from entering?’

One lawyer fainted while trying to enter the building. CHP lawyer Çağdaş Çağlayan reacted, saying, ‘What you are doing and the orders you are following are unlawful.’

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chairman Özgür Çelik entered to speak with the presiding judge regarding the transfer of the hearing to a larger courtroom.

Discussions are ongoing regarding the transfer of the courtroom to a larger venue.

An argument broke out between the lawyers and the judge. The judge left the courtroom.

INDICTMENT SUMMARISED AT FIRST HEARING

At the first hearing on 12 September, the judge summarised the indictment. The case was adjourned until Monday, 20 October, by an interim decision.

İstanbul University revoked İmamoğlu's diploma on 18 March. İmamoğlu argued that only the Faculty of Business Administration Board of Directors had the authority to revoke the diploma.

FROM THE INDICTMENT

The indictment stated that Girne American University (GAÜ), where İmamoğlu studied in Cyprus, was not a university recognised by the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) in 1990.

It was alleged that only the Eastern Mediterranean University was recognised among the institutions operating in Cyprus at that time, but that ‘horizontal transfer quotas were increased irregularly’.

The indictment argued that İmamoğlu had committed the crime of ‘forgery of official documents’ in a ‘chain manner’.

The indictment alleged that the documents required for lateral transfer were ‘formally correct but falsified in content’.

***

İMAMOĞLU'S LAWYER WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND THE TRIAL

The second hearing of the ‘fake diploma’ case against CHP's imprisoned presidential candidate and İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu will be held today in Silivri. The court reversed its decision to allow the detained lawyer, Mehmet Pehlivan, to participate in the hearing via SEGBIS following an objection from the prosecutor's office. Pehlivan had refused to defend his client at the first hearing, stating, ‘This situation violates the principles of fair trial.’

HE WAS CONNECTED TO THE FIRST HEARING VIA SEGBİS

At the first hearing, the judge stated that there was no legal obstacle to Pehlivan's participation and approved his participation in the case.

Following the judge's approval, Pehlivan connected to the hearing via SEGBİS.

Pehlivan had refused to defend his client, citing the absence of his robe and the inability to meet face-to-face with his client, İmamoğlu. Via the connection, Pehlivan stated, ‘This situation constitutes a violation of most of the principles of fair trial. I refuse to defend my client without being allowed to meet with him, without being present in the courtroom, and without my robe.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled İmamoğlu'na diploma davası: Hakim duruşma salonundan ayrıldı, published in BirGün newspaper on October 20, 2025.