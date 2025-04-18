İmamoğlu surprise for the Central Bank: Interest rate hikes all over again

Havva Gümüşkaya

The cost of the operations against İstanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and bureaucrats to the economy is getting heavier and heavier. The political interest rate, which started in December, continued in January and March and was reduced from 50 % to 42.50 %, started to be raised again.

The TCMB (Central Bank of Republic of Türkiye) Monetary Policy Committee raised the policy rate by 350 basis points from 42.5 % to 46 % at its April meeting. The Board also raised the Central Bank's overnight lending interest rate from 46 % to 49 % and the overnight borrowing interest rate from 41 % to 44.5 %.

INFLATION WILL RISE

According to the statement made by the TCMB, it was stated that inflation declined in March, while core goods inflation is expected to increase in April.

On 19 March, when Imamoğlu was taken into custody, the dollar/TL rose to 42 and reached its historical peak. After the interventions of the Central Bank (TCMB) by selling foreign currency, the dollar exchange rate stabilised at 38 TL. In this process, although the Central Bank tried to prevent the rise in the exchange rate with reserve sales, there was a rapid increase in foreign currency deposits.

Upon the fluctuations in the markets, the bank held an interim meeting on 20 March and raised the overnight lending rate by 200 basis points from 44 percent to 46 percent.

However, the measures taken could not prevent the demand for foreign currency and inflation expectations deteriorated. The Central Bank's net reserves excluding swaps have declined by $44.6 billion since 19 March.

According to CBRT data, the foreign currency deposits of domestic residents, which were 178 billion 741.4 million dollars before the Imamoglu operation, increased to 191 billion 230.15 million dollars in the week ending 11 April. The bond outflow of non-residents in the last four weeks was 7.7 billion dollars.

Financial Markets Expert Iris Cibre said, ‘We have returned to the beginning. The fact that the interest rate hike will make the real sector suffer longer than it should be. Access to finance is limited, and now the costs expected to decrease have increased again. The slowdown, unemployment, which we should have overcome in 2024, has been cumulative today. The aim is to reduce the demand for foreign currency by increasing the return on TL. However, it is understood that they see risks not only in terms of the increase in the exchange rate but also in inflationary terms.’

Emphasising that politics should calm down in order for the Central Bank's actions to be effective in the market, Cibre said, ‘We witnessed the previous evening; we saw a floor in the Stock Exchange after the rumours put forward by people who are thought to be the spokespersons of the government that there will be an operation against the CHP. This actually served as a message. If politics does not calm down, new risks occur,’ he said.

DEBT REPAYMENTS WILL BECOME MORE DIFFICULT

Prof. Dr. Hayri Kozanoğlu interpreted the interest rate hike as the Central Bank's acceptance that the loss of foreign exchange reserves posed a major threat. Kozanoğlu said, ‘In the March decision, the policy rate was 42.5 %, while the overnight borrowing rate was 44 %. Now it is rising to 49 %. If it will actually continue to make overnight funding, the interest rate increase means 500 points. It signed a decision that will further cool the economy, slow down growth, and make it difficult for both individuals and companies to repay their debts."

Referring to the decision text, Kozanoğlu said, ‘It says that the disinflation process is progressing successfully. However, it states that demand remains alive. It makes no mention of what happened in the country after 19 March, and avoids admitting that the shift towards foreign exchange led to this decision,’ Kozanoğlu added.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Merkez’e İmamoğlu sürprizi: Faiz artışında sil baştan, published in BirGün newspaper on April 18, 2025.