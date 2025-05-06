İmamoğlu’s lawyer revealed: They deleted the diploma from the database but forgot the master’s degree!

İstanbul University has deleted the diploma record of CHP Presidential Candidate Ekrem İmamoğlu from its database, following a decision to annul his diploma on the grounds of an allegedly irregular transfer between universities.

İmamoğlu’s lawyer Mehmet Pehlivan confirmed the news and emphasised that the process lacked legal basis and seriousness. He also pointed out that while İmamoğlu’s bachelor’s degree had been erased from the database, his master’s degree remained untouched.

Pehlivan said: “The claims that Ekrem İmamoğlu’s bachelor’s diploma was deleted from the database are true. We draw the public’s attention to whether it’s a mere coincidence (!) that the diploma was hastily removed from the database in the early hours of the morning on which the lawsuit was filed. However, we would like to share a striking detail that reveals how baseless and unserious this process is: those who deleted Ekrem İmamoğlu’s bachelor’s diploma forgot to remove his master’s degree record! The fact that they have been unable to officially notify their decision for 49 days clearly demonstrates how far removed they are from law and seriousness.”

İMAMOĞLU’S DIPLOMA ANNULLED

İstanbul University had made the decision to annul Ekrem İmamoğlu’s diploma on Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

It was later revealed that one of the signatories of the commission report behind the annulment, Associate Professor Yasin Çetin, is also a trainer for TÜGVA (Turkey Youth Foundation).

İmamoğlu’s legal team filed a lawsuit today (Tuesday, 6 May) seeking the annulment of the decision to revoke the diploma.

