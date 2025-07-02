Imperialist hypocrisy

Umut Can Fırtına

The hypocritical steps of the West, which is carrying out its imperialist plans in the Middle East through Israel, continue unabated. The United States is now preparing to remove the jihadist Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which rules Syria in exchange for cooperation, from its list of terrorist organisations, while the United Kingdom is planning to designate a group known for its actions against Israel's massacres in Gaza as a terrorist organisation.

British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has submitted a draft bill to parliament to designate three groups, including Palestine Action, known for its actions against companies doing business with Israel, as terrorist organisations.

Along with Palestine Action, Cooper is moving to ban the neo-Nazi group Maniacs Murder Cult and the Russian nationalist Russian Imperial Movement, stating that this step is being taken ‘to protect the country's democracy and national security.’

EQUATED WITH RACISTS

According to the ministry’s statement, Palestine Action which is being equated with racist groups caused approximately £1 million in damages through its actions. If the proposed bill, expected to be discussed in Parliament today, is passed, members of such groups could face up to 14 years in prison.

Most recently, on June 20, members of Palestine Action entered the RAF Brize Norton airbase in Oxfordshire and sprayed red paint on the engines of two military aircraft. In a statement from the group, it was said: “Although the UK government publicly condemns Israel, it continues to send military cargo, conducts surveillance flights over Gaza, and refuels U.S. and Israeli warplanes.”

AMNESTY FOR JOLANI

Following the lifting of sanctions against Syria, the US State Department signalled that the terrorist organisation Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) could be removed from the list of terrorist organisations, stating that ‘all necessary steps will be taken.’ Commenting on President Donald Trump's executive order ending sanctions on Syria, the State Department said that the possibility of completely suspending the Caesar Act (Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act) would also be considered. The statement, which said that ‘all appropriate steps will be taken’ regarding HTS, which is on the list of foreign terrorist organisations, emphasised that the status of HTS leader Abu Muhammad al-Jolani (Ahmed Shara), who is on the ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT)’ list, will be reviewed.

"DAMASCUS GAVE UP GOLAN"

The previous day, the White House announced that sanctions imposed on Syria since 1979 had been lifted. It was noted that sanctions against ISIS, Bashar al-Assad and his supporters, and Iran's proxies would remain in place.

The statement said, ‘Trump wants Syria to succeed, but not at the expense of US interests,’ and called on Damascus to take concrete steps to normalise relations with Israel.

Finally, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, expressing his desire to expand the Abraham Accords, said that Israel's security interests would be protected in the normalisation with Syria and that no concessions would be made on the Golan Heights occupation. According to a report in the Lebanese press, the Damascus administration has agreed to officially hand over the parts of the Golan Heights occupied in 1967 in exchange for Israel's recognition.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Trump's decision to lift sanctions on Syria, said it was ‘the sovereign decision of the United States.’ Peskov said they plan to invite the Syrian government to the Russia-Arab Summit to be held in October.

***

THEY REACTED TO THE BAN

Dozens of artists in the UK reacted to the government's attempt to declare Palestine Action a terrorist organisation. Thirty-eight British artists, including Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters, Massive Attack member Robert Del Naja, ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ actress Tilda Swinton, and BAFTA award-winning actress Juliet Stevenson, signed a letter in support of Palestine Action, which the UK government is preparing to designate as a terrorist organisation. "Palestine Action is intervening to stop the genocide. It is working to save lives,‘ the statement said, adding, ’We call on the government to reverse its attempt to ban Palestine Action and to stop arming Israel."

***

EXPANDING THE IMPERIALIST BLOCKADE OF CUBA

Trump, who lifted sanctions in Syria in line with imperialist interests, is expanding the embargo on Cuba that has been in place since 1962. Trump signed a new presidential decree expanding the scope of the US economic embargo on Cuba. With the decree, all tourist, cultural and individual travel by US citizens to the island has been banned, while trade and financial transactions have been subject to tighter restrictions. Sanctions are also planned for US companies that have direct or indirect relations with Cuban state institutions. Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez condemned the decision, stating that it ‘reinforces the aggression and economic blockade that punish the entire Cuban people and constitute the greatest obstacle to our development.’

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emperyalist ikiyüzlülük published in BirGün newspaper on July 2, 2025.