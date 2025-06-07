Imperialist war, revolutionary stance and tasks

İbrahim Varlı

A hundred years ago, as the ruling classes rapidly dragged the world into the First World War, the Socialist International held an extraordinary congress in Basel on 24-25 November 1912, where it adopted guiding decisions on the stance that the left and socialists should take against the war.

For even at the dawn of the 20th century, the footsteps of the impending imperialist war could be heard. On one side was German militarism, aggressive in its belated entry into the competition for division, and on the other were British and French imperialism, sharpening their bloody teeth.

The hegemonic power of the era was British imperialism, ‘on which the sun never sets.’ However, Germany's surprising rise, which joined the competition later, forced a new division of power. A new equation was now in play.

The developments caused by the competition and friction between the centres of power gave clues as to the scale of the impending danger. The traces of destruction on a scale never seen before were felt violently. The doors to a new era, a new period ruled by financial capital, had now opened.

Lenin explains this development process of capitalism as follows: "As capitalism develops, the shortage of raw materials becomes increasingly apparent; the conditions of competition become increasingly fierce, the search for raw material sources across the globe intensifies, and the struggle for colonies becomes increasingly ruthless." (Imperialism, the Highest Stage of Capitalism)

In Lenin's words, capitalism has reached its highest stage, namely the era of imperialism, and this situation has brought with it a new division of the world, which had been divided up into individual territories until then.

The imperialist struggle intensified, and the competition for division among the centres of power was about to explode. And this would be different from previous struggles, for the world was now moving in a completely different direction.

Socialists, who foresaw the war that would bathe the world in blood, pondered how to intervene in this course of events.

It is in this atmosphere, where a new era of transformation is imposing itself, that the Socialist International convenes in Basel. In this small Swiss town on the border between Germany and France, the proletariat's stance on the war is being determined.

At the congress, attended by 555 delegates from 25 countries, a series of important decisions were made on how socialists should respond to the impending war. • It is murder for workers to shoot each other in war.

• It is a duty to make every effort to prevent war by all means.

• The impending war is not a national liberation war, and therefore the idea of ‘defending the homeland’ cannot be the attitude of the working class.

• The impending war is clearly an imperialist war.

• However, if war does break out, it is a fundamental duty to make full use of the crisis it creates to accelerate the downfall of capitalist rule.

Referring to the Stuttgart and Copenhagen congresses on the proletariat's stance towards the impending war, the rules of action for the proletariat in all countries are clearly stated for the struggle against the war.

The expected war breaks out shortly thereafter. The mask of the Second International also falls. The leaders of the International do not hesitate to betray the working class, despite the decisions of the congress. A historic betrayal is committed. Decisions are made that are completely contrary to those taken in the Basel Manifesto. They approve the war policies of their own countries on the grounds of ‘defending the homeland.’

The German Social Democratic Party (SPD), the strongest force in the International, takes the lead in this betrayal. The Austrian, French, Belgian and British social democrats follow in the footsteps of the SPD.

The ruling elites who want war thus secure the ‘home front’ as well. This first world war, deliberately provoked by the capitalist-imperialist rulers with this ‘morale’ cost the lives of tens of millions of people. Countries were destroyed, fragmented, and borders changed. So much so that even as the war ended, the seeds of a new one were sown. And what remained was the historical shame of the Second International, that is, the social democrats.

A century later, as the struggle for hegemony and division of power intensifies among global power centres, we must remember the Basel Congress and the betrayal of the International. The revolutionary stance against imperialist wars and conflicts is clear.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Emperyalist savaş, devrimci tutum ve görevler, published in BirGün newspaper on 7 June 2025.