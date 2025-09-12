Imperialists and collaborators, your time is up: It’s time for ‘Your Boys’ to go

The main reason for the deep darkness into which Turkey has been dragged for 45 years is, without doubt, the 12 September 1980 military coup. Far from diminishing, its impact continues to deepen through its mentality and practices.

Step by step, starting in the 1950s, Turkey was pushed into the US orbit. Struggles against this were suppressed by coups and massacres. Above all, the 12 September 1980 coup was the US’s attempt to redesign Turkey. Those who staged this coup also calculated the government models suitable for the role assigned to Turkey. The process that began with Turgut Özal and continued with Erdoğan is nothing but following the path opened by the junta on US orders.

They tried to enforce an understanding that excluded the people from all decision-making mechanisms and turned politics into a profession for elites. Dozens of regulations were carried out, from education to the judiciary, to embed an Islamist mentality. Religious sects and communities were nurtured. Left-socialist movements and ideas were seen as enemies to be crushed. Through the liquidation of the Republic’s institutions, a liberal transformation was constructed.

FOLLOWING IMPERIALISM

The greatest evil was undoubtedly destroying all the bonds society had with politics. While participatory models of governance that had sprouted across the country before 1980 were destroyed, one-man dictatorships were put in their place. The same mentality dominated everything, from cooperatives to political parties. While workers’ Yeni Çeltek, TARİŞ, students’ ODTÜ Student Council, and the people’s Fatsa hinted at a new life, they were replaced by army boots and Evren’s voice. The banning of organisations where people could do politics, the dominance of leaders in parties, and election thresholds narrowed the political sphere.

On the road Evren opened, figures like Özal, Demirel, and Çiller walked with great appetite. But Erdoğan, especially the AKP government after the 12 September 2010 referendum, deserves a separate paragraph. The referendum period, where the Erdoğan-Gülen partnership peaked, and the subsequent takeover of the state through the judiciary, opened the door to today’s one-man regime.

THE ISRAEL–US PROJECT

The 12 September coup made political Islamism a state policy. Across the Middle East and other regions, Islamist organisations were supported by the US. Under the guise of Kemalism, the coup generals’ main task was to turn the country into an Islamic state fully aligned with US imperialism. Within the Green Belt against the Soviets and the Greater Middle East Project through the occupations of Afghanistan and Iraq, political Islamist movements became the “strategic partners” of US imperialism both in Turkey and across the region, while the AKP was presented as a moderate Islamist model compatible with the market and the region.

These policies continue today with the Israel–US partnership. Imperialists, who turned the Middle East into a bloodbath by pitting sects and identities against each other, are trying to activate a similar scenario for Turkey. The new regime to be created through Bahçeli–Erdoğan is planned to rest on ethnic and sectarian identities. Where this arrangement will lead is undoubtedly a sultanate, a one-man regime, a Turkey without elections where democracy is shelved.

CONTINUING WITH 19 MARCH

It can be clearly said today that the junta continues with the one-man regime. This is not only a political and ideological continuation. We are talking about a partnership in which those who prepared and carried out the coup are in power before and after.

What was imperialism’s role in the processes that dragged the country into a civil war and then a military coup before 12 September? Who was responsible for the dozens of massacres and murders? What mission did the implementers of strategies to organise political Islam against communism undertake in these processes? Once these questions are answered, the connections of 12 September with today’s ruling powers, the AKP and MHP will become very clear.

We wake up almost every week to an operation against the opposition. Young people and journalists have become the targets of the government’s manhunts. Turkey has been dragged into a 45-year-long dark night. The only thing that can take the country out of this nightmare is the people’s resistance, organised struggle, and the victory to be won through this struggle. The only way to settle accounts with the 12 September coup is to overthrow the current government.

Hundreds of thousands of people, young and old, resisted the junta and carried hope to the next generations. Now it is time to settle accounts. It is time to send the 12 September coup plotters, their masters, and their successors altogether into the dustbin of history.

The peoples of Turkey, with the resistance they have shown for 45 years, have long since earned this.

The repressive policies and tyranny of the 12 September coup continue today through the Palace regime.

∗∗∗

THIS IS NOT A 12 SEPTEMBER REMINDER

The LEFT Party issued a statement on the 45th anniversary of the 12 September 1980 military coup. The statement included the following views:

“The 12 September coup was carried out under the command of the US, in line with the demands of capital and all reactionary forces.

The junta, which had no one behind it except imperialists, reactionary fascist forces and capital, seized the country’s fate through oppression and force!

The same junta tried to sustain itself by deciding everything, from which parties would be founded in the first elections to who would be the leaders of those parties.

The 12 September coup was one of the most critical breaking points in the transformation of the state into Islamist fascism, and today it continues under a one-man regime shaped in its own image! But let it not be forgotten; Kenan Evren and others, who were applauded for 12 September, died years later in utter loneliness and misery, unable to find even one person to support them!

The loneliness of Kenan Evren and the coup plotters stands as an example for those who rule the country today!

Those dreaming of a regime where elections are made a formality through oppression and tyranny, those who occupy opposition parties with police force, those who arrest young people and throw them in prison, are ruling the country with brutality reminiscent of the 12 September junta. They should not put too much trust in the judiciary and police power they hold, in Trump who supports them at every opportunity, in sycophants who applaud them. Let them know that this rotten order they are trying to sustain cannot last forever…

Today, as a united opposition power, the honourable and brave people of this country with its young people, women, workers, and peasants filling the streets will surely defeat this cruel government…

Those who resist this government today will, like those who fought against 12 September, be the honour of the country.

Let us repeat once more: the end of today’s rulers will be no different from Kenan Evren’s!”

∗∗∗

12 SEPTEMBER BALANCE SHEET

According to ‘official figures’, the aftermath of the coup was as follows:

• Detained: 650,000

• Number of cases filed: 210,000

• Tried in martial law courts: 230,000

• Convicted and detained in 644 prisons: 52,000 (as of 1990)

• Died in hunger strikes: 14

• Shot while fleeing: 16

• Killed in clashes: 74

• Recorded as ‘natural deaths’: 73

• Reported as ‘suicides’: 43

• Tortured to death: 171

• Total sentences given to journalists in prison: 3,315 years 3 months

• Days İstanbul newspapers could not publish: 300 days

• Laws restricting press freedom: 151

• Films banned: 927

• Executed death penalties: 50

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Emperyalistler ve işbirlikçilerine yol göründü: ‘Sizin çocuklar’ın gitme vakti geldi, published in BirGün newspaper on September 12, 2025.