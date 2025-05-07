Impunity that kills women!

Deniz Güngör

Violence and femicides against women show no sign of ending in Turkey, fuelled by the AKP government's policies of impunity. The most recent case took place in Şişli, İstanbul. A woman named Bahar Aksu was abducted and then murdered with a firearm by her ex-husband Rüstem Elibol and three accomplices. It has come to light that Aksu had filed two separate complaints with the police in 2020, stating that Elibol had threatened and injured her. However, no restraining order was issued against the perpetrator.

THEY SHOULD NOT BENEFIT FROM REDUCED SENTENCES

Lawyer Şürkan Eroğlu stated that perpetrators are emboldened by impunity. Eroğlu said, “The Execution Law must be changed. For years, we’ve been saying that those who commit femicides or crimes against children should serve their full sentences. Such crimes should not be eligible for sentence reduction or early release under any circumstances.”

Recalling that the government has declared 2025 as the “Year of the Family,” Eroğlu added, “However, there is no discussion of how to ensure individual protection for women, no comprehensive women’s policy, no clear path outlined for how to handle crimes against women, and the proper implementation of Law No. 6284 is not on the agenda. Policy is always made in the name of ‘the family.’ But there also needs to be policy made for women. By withdrawing from the İstanbul Convention, the government has left women unprotected against violence and is currently failing to protect them in any way.”

WE WILL NOT GIVE UP

İlda Alçay Sepetoğlu from the SOL Feminist Movement stressed that “the murder of Bahar Aksu once again shows that femicides are the inevitable outcome of a reactionary system that sees women as secondary and seeks to confine them to the home under the guise of a ‘Year of the Family’.”

Sepetoğlu stated, “For 23 years, a religious, reactionary one-man regime has been built step by step, placing women in a secondary position and surrounding them on all sides, emotionally, physically, sexually, and economically. The rising number of femicides each day reflects not only the abandonment of the İstanbul Convention but also the targeting of the Civil Code through reactionary policies. We will not give up our struggle: to end violence against women, to defend the rights and lives of LGBTI+ individuals, to reclaim the İstanbul Convention, and to ensure the enforcement of Law No. 6284.”

40 WOMEN MURDERED IN ONE MONTH

According to the April 2025 Femicide Report published by the Federation of Women’s Associations of Turkey (TKDF), 40 women were murdered by men between 1 and 30 April. Of these, 32 were recorded as femicides, while 8 women died under suspicious circumstances.

The report once again revealed that women are most often killed by men closest to them. Specifically:

– 14 women were murdered by male family members,

– 8 by ex-husbands or men they were in the process of divorcing,

– 4 by current partners,

– 3 by men they had rejected or tried to leave,

– and 1 woman was murdered by a man she knew.

THEY HAD RESTRAINING ORDERS

Some of the women murdered in the past month despite having restraining orders against their killers include:

12 April 2025 – İstanbul: Sevilay Yaztırmak was murdered by Şaban Yaztırmak, whom she wanted to divorce and had obtained a restraining order against. On the same day, Zeliha Çinibulak was killed by her former husband Serdar Harmancı.

Sevilay Yaztırmak was murdered by Şaban Yaztırmak, whom she wanted to divorce and had obtained a restraining order against. On the same day, Zeliha Çinibulak was killed by her former husband Serdar Harmancı. 16 April 2025 – Samsun: Emine Akpınar was shot dead by Emrah Akpınar, who had a restraining order issued against him.

Emine Akpınar was shot dead by Emrah Akpınar, who had a restraining order issued against him. 29 April 2025 – Kayseri: Hatice Gül was murdered with a firearm by Mustafa Bozkurt, her former partner against whom she had obtained a restraining order.

“NO MONSTROUS” INTENT

The 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Cassation has rejected the objection to the annulment of the aggravated life sentence given to Cemal Metin Avcı, who murdered Pınar Gültekin in Muğla in 2020. The chamber overturned the sentence that had been handed down for "deliberate and premeditated murder with monstrous intent and cruelty."

Although the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office of the Court of Cassation had objected to the chamber’s annulment decision, the 1st Criminal Chamber rejected this objection by majority vote. With this decision, the case will now be referred to the General Assembly of Criminal Chambers of the Court of Cassation.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Kadınları öldüren sizin cezasızlığınız!, published in BirGün newspaper on May 7, 2025.