In 2024, 27.4 thousand hectares of forest burnt: One thousand 111 unsolved fires
Causes of the forest fires that occurred in 2024, and the extent of the damaged areas were revealed. It was found that 117 forest fires were intentional, 1839 were caused by negligence, and the origin of one thousand 111 fires could not be identified.
In 2024, number of forest fires that turned country's lungs to ashes and the causes of the fires were reported. The General Directorate of Forestry's data revealed that due to forest fires whose cause of origin could not be identified, thousands of hectares of forest areas turned to ashes. In 2024, the size of forest areas damaged by fires reached the second-highest level in the 2020-2024 period.
WEAKNESSES IDENTIFIED
The General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) has reported the data for 2024. The report included dramatic details.
The details in the 2024 financial statements of the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) also attracted attention. Based on the results, OGM spent 43 million 669 thousand TL on representation and publicity in 2024. Some of the points that OGM characterised as ‘Weakness’ are
listed:
- Inefficiency in policy, plan, programme and implementation hierarchy.
- Increasing labour and production costs, decreasing young population in forest villages.
- Rural poverty, low income and education levels of forest villagers.
- Climate change, air pollution and industrial wastes.
Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled 2024’te 27,4 bin hektar orman yandı: Faili meçhul bin 111 yangın, published in BirGün newspaper on March 3, 2025.