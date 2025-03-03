In 2024, 27.4 thousand hectares of forest burnt: One thousand 111 unsolved fires

In 2024, number of forest fires that turned country's lungs to ashes and the causes of the fires were reported. The General Directorate of Forestry's data revealed that due to forest fires whose cause of origin could not be identified, thousands of hectares of forest areas turned to ashes. In 2024, the size of forest areas damaged by fires reached the second-highest level in the 2020-2024 period.

WEAKNESSES IDENTIFIED

The General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) has reported the data for 2024. The report included dramatic details.

The details in the 2024 financial statements of the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) also attracted attention. Based on the results, OGM spent 43 million 669 thousand TL on representation and publicity in 2024. Some of the points that OGM characterised as ‘Weakness’ are

listed:

- Inefficiency in policy, plan, programme and implementation hierarchy.

- Increasing labour and production costs, decreasing young population in forest villages.

- Rural poverty, low income and education levels of forest villagers.

- Climate change, air pollution and industrial wastes.

Note: This article is translated from the original Turkish version titled 2024’te 27,4 bin hektar orman yandı: Faili meçhul bin 111 yangın, published in BirGün newspaper on March 3, 2025.