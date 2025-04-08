In conversation with Jeremy Corbyn: Global arms trade, war, and hope

Semiha Durak

A year ago, we spoke with Jeremy Corbyn about Poetry for the Many, a poetry anthology that celebrated hope, resistance, and the power of imagination. This time, our conversation takes a darker turn, reflecting the increasingly troubling state of the world. We come together again following the release of Monstrous Anger of the Guns—a new initiative from Corbyn’s Peace and Justice Project, named after a line from Wilfred Owen’s poetry—to discuss the devastating impact of the global arms trade.

Monstrous Anger of the Guns is a collective work that brings together voices from across the world—activists, researchers, politicians, and campaigners. It exposes the deep links between militarism, poverty, and authoritarianism. From Gaza to Congo, from Turkey to the UK, the book traces how the arms trade fuels conflict, sustains repressive regimes, and drains resources from vital services like healthcare, education, and housing. In this wide-ranging conversation, Corbyn reflects on the ideas behind the project, the urgent need for global solidarity, and why—despite everything—he still believes in hope.

Monstrous Anger of the Guns isn’t just a critique of British militarism—it powerfully exposes the global arms trade, drawing connections between war, poverty, and repression across continents. Can you tell us how the idea for this book took shape?

The idea for this book first took shape through discussions among a small group of us—particularly with Andrew Feinstein, founder of the organisation Shadow World, which monitors global arms networks. Andrew, his colleague Rhona Michie, our international coordinator Laura Alvarez, and I were talking about how to challenge the arms trade and I want to do something through the Peace and Justice project so we agreed on a collective book which would have a global input and as you can see from the book chapters are written from different perspectives in different parts of the world and I think that makes it very powerful

One of the things the book does so well is connect militarism to global power structures—especially in Vijay Prashad’s chapter, where he outlines the influence of lobbyists, think tanks, and arms companies on foreign policy. How do we begin to push back against those forces and build a politics rooted in peace and justice?

First of all people must understand that arms expenditure is public spending $2.4 trillion are spent on arms globally and almost all of that is spent by governments not over almost all by governments on weapons and the really expensive weapons like big planes and so forth and that has a direct impact to what governments can do elsewhere so money spent on arms is money not spent on health not spent on education or spent on housing not spent on environment and they must also understand the incredible influence the arms trade has on government the way that the Al-Yamamah arms contract, for example, is Saudi Arabia was a massive contract signed with number of companies including BAE Systems with Saudi Arabia by Tony Blair which meant the Saudi Arabia has imported and continues to import vast numbers of very highly sophisticated weapons all of which being used against the people of Yemen, for example. There are many others Israel is the huge importer of arms and British arms are being now used in Gaza and the war in the Congo is horrific. it's different scale. it's lower scale arms. but nevertheless, those arms have come from somewhere either Rwanda buying them from mainly Europe or the United States or the militia forces financed largely by mining interests buying them from arms manufacturers the world. Every war absorbs lots of arms every war absorbs lots of money every war absorbs money that could be used on something else.

You also highlight how warfare is evolving—more surveillance, drones, AI, and cyberwarfare, often tested in occupied places like Palestine. How should anti-war, human rights movements respond to this shift?

Understand the way the nature of war has changed and if you look at the wars going on at the moment Ukraine, Palestine, Sudan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Yemen Different kinds of wars going on. In the case of Ukraine, huge use of drones by both sides some use of counter-invasive equipment by both Russia and Ukraine to shoot down each other's drones but there's also an almost first world war mentality about fighting over quite small areas of ground so Russia advances 10 kilometres, Ukraine advances 5 kilometres and so on and that includes the limited invasion of Russia by Ukraine In the case of Gaza and Palestine, it's highly sophisticated weaponry with almost nil risk to the Israeli Air Force and pilots.

They are flying in, sending guided weapons straight into specific targets in Gaza and the use of AI technology very interesting film shown in Al Jazeera about this. The way that using facial recognition Israeli forces could identify large numbers of people, build up an enormous database of who they all are so they probably have a very sophisticated database of almost the entirety of the population of Gaza then track the movements of particular people they want to take out and then bomb that place where they might be irrespective of the collateral killing of large numbers of Palestinian people and children and so we have highly sophisticated data collection, information gathering and then now recorded known deaths of 60,000 people the number will has to rise because the numbers of bodies that have been found under the rubble if the fighting ever stops

We have to protest and challenge; we have to do it legally by the use of the International Criminal Court and the International Court of Justice decisions. We have to challenge politically what is going up and hence the huge demonstrations we've done in London and other parts of the world and hence the pressure on elected politicians. It's very frustrating for everybody who marches and demonstrates against the war in Palestine but in reality, I've been in Parliament the whole of this time and I've noticed how attitudes amongst Labour MPs have significantly changed because of the pressure of the anti-war movement. And so, it is having an effect.

Also, the arms companies are very nervous of demonstrations and complaints about them. Elbit systems (an Israel-based international military technology company and defence contractor) has frequently had demonstrations against it and occupations their factories and so on. It has an effect and so I think we are not saying we're going to shut down the arms industry we're not but I do hope that through this book and subsequent books we'll analyse more the profits that have been made from the current crop of wars but also the alternative things that could be done in those arms factories because I do think we need to not build up an anger towards the individuals who work in the arms factories and they work in a factory. What we need is an alternative product.

And there’s been a sharp rise in lawfare—the use of courts and legal systems to suppress dissent, criminalise protest, and target political opposition. How do you see this working alongside militarism, and what can we do to defend democratic space?

Well, lawfare is a new way of global establishments attacking radical figures. And so Lula, for example, the president of Brazil, suffered the most unbelievable levels of legal attack, as did Dilma Rousseff, who was his vice president, later became president. And they were attacked on all kinds of spurious grounds. Lula ended up in prison for more than 500 days. And the support he got from the people and eventually the legal win was inspired by Geoffrey Robinson Casey, a British lawyer, who managed to use the argument that international law had a primacy over Brazilian law, where there was a treaty obligation that had been made by the Brazilian process. And he was able to use that to eventually get Lula released. And then, of course, Lula was reelected as president. And I was there when Lula was elected as president in São Paulo. And when the result came out, I sent a message to Geoffrey saying, “well done, you were a big part of this.”

And he said, “it's nice for people to acknowledge the work we did as lawyers.” But lawfare has also affected many other people. I've had a number of cases against me. They've all now been closed. But it cost me years of legal argument and a huge amount of money. We're looking towards a million pounds I had to spend on my legal defence. And I'm not charged with anything, not convicted of anything. And the other side has dropped all accusations against me. So, the matter is closed in that legal sense. I am lucky I have people who will support me. And I had a brilliant team who fundraised to pay my legal bills. But not everybody is in that situation. And so, the point behind it was either to gain a conviction against me, which didn't happen, or to bankrupt me because of legal costs, which would have removed me from parliament. So, either effect would have been a victory for them. But because of the levels of solidarity, I am still here.

As the book points out, Turkey has become an increasingly important player in the global arms trade, especially since the so-called War on Terror. It has expanded its military presence in Syria and the wider region, while deepening political repression at home, targeting opposition figures including politicians, academics, journalists, and students. How do you see Turkey’s rise in the arms industry fitting into this bigger picture of militarism and authoritarianism?

Well, militarism has a number of effects. One is it can create an inflated sense of nationalism, petty nationalism, and national identity, which can be used to convince people, even in the poorest societies, that somewhere or other, they'd be better off if they were even poorer, but they had bigger arms and bigger weapons. And so, you see this in many places where you have desperate levels of poverty in a highly sophisticated and very powerful armed forces structure.

Turkey has a number of unique points about its history and its constitution. Its establishment at the entrails of the Ottoman Empire, but also its important role as a buffer between the then Soviet Union and Western countries. It also has a uniquely powerful position for the army, the armed forces which are quasi-separate from the government, or perhaps we're more than quasi at times. And their activities against Kurdish people particularly, but also others, minorities in Turkey, and the way in which the legal system in Turkey has often been used to oppress the rights of particular identities.

And so, for example, my first visit to Turkey was 1983. When I went to observe the Dev Sol and Dev Yol trials and the DISC trial against the trade unions and the TPA, Turkish Peace Association trial. And you had a series of legal attacks on Kurdish people and others. And I listened to these tribunals, which was all based-on hearsay evidence because of the power and simplicity of the anti-terror laws in Turkey. And I've been to other trials in Turkey, including the trial of the mayor of Diyarbakir, who was on trial for the use of Kurdish language in Diyarbakir. The headline charge was that he had produced fire safety leaflets in Kurdish, which I would have thought would be a very sensible thing to do in a place where people mostly speak Kurdish, so they need to be able to read a safety leaflet in their own language.

He was charged with undermining the Turkish state. And so, you have this level of nationalism and national identity coupled with a huge level of arms expenditure. And also, successive Turkish presidents have quite cleverly played off their membership of NATO, which in Turkey is a member of NATO throughout, against the Soviet Union, but also done deals with Russia. So, Erdogan, for example, has bought arms from Russia whilst being a NATO member state. But also, the foreign policy of Turkey is multifaceted in that at one level they continue the occupation of Northern Cyprus. And personally, I think Cyprus should be a zone of peace and all foreign troops are drawn from Cyprus.

That means Turkish, and for that matter, British and others that are there. And reunited probably on a federal basis, something like that, which would end the militarisation of the eminent. They have also had a quite interesting and powerful cultural presence in Palestine. It's probably all been bombed now, but I remember going to Gaza, to the university in Gaza City, and it was covered in Turkish flags. The whole place. They were welcoming a ministerial visit from Turkey. This was before the current wars; it was quite a while ago. I thought there's something beyond ironic here that the Ottoman, which formerly controlled the whole of that region, obviously, including Palestine, is back, albeit under the guise of Turkey. I'm not sure anybody else saw it that way, but I was just looking at it as we're going towards it. History repeats itself, but at the same time, Turkey is keen to do deals over getting access to oil and other hydrocarbons that are under the Mediterranean on the coast of Gaza in the international waters and the territorial waters of both Cyprus, Republic of Cyprus and the occupied northern part. So, there's huge issues there as well about Turkish foreign policy.

What do you to think about the recent events in Turkey?

I am utterly shocked the way in which somebody who was clearly in pole position to be a presidential candidate and very powerful position to challenge Erdogan ends up being accused of corruption taking politically out of the scene and it seems to be an attempt to suppress political debate. Its lawfare again.

And Syria. The war has displaced millions, many of whom are now treated as criminals in countries that helped fuel the conflict through arms sales. How do we confront that hypocrisy—and support those displaced by the very wars Western governments profit from?

The war in Syria is abominable and disgraceful. And Syria needs to be able to breathe by the removal of all foreign troops. But even as of now, and we're now into a few months since the Assad regime disappeared and collapsed, we have troops from Russia, the United States, Israel, Syria, and Turkey all active within the international borders of Syria. We have the proxy wars going on between the ex-Assad supporters. Well, they might still be supporters of Assad, but Assad is no longer on the scene. Kurdish people, Turkey and ISIS as well. So, you've got this huge plethora of armed conflict going on there with all the presence of all these armies and Israel bombing southern Syria. And I couldn't believe it. David Lamy answered a question from me about the Golan Heights and Israel's illegal occupation of the Golan, which is albeit recognised by the United States, but that doesn't make it legal. And David Lamy assured me that the Israeli advance out of the Golan was nothing to worry about, because the army was only occupying the demilitarised zone.

And he managed to keep a straight face while he told me that. So, the army occupies the demilitarised zone. I think the name indicates it should be something different.

Here in the UK, military budgets keep growing while public services are being cut. Labour has backed the two-child benefit cap and pledged more austerity. In response, you’ve launched The Dignity Declaration. What’s the vision behind it—and how does it challenge this direction?

The government has just announced five billion cuts in welfare budgets taken from people with disabilities through the cuts in personal independence payments and difficulty of gaining access to personal independence payments. That is being implemented, and it is vicious and is leading to desperation amongst poor people.

We also have the failure of the government to end the two-child benefit cap which was brought in by Ian Duncan Smith when he was Secretary of State for DWP, Department of Work and Pensions, which means that children and large families get no extra benefits at all. So, if you've got four children you only get help for two of them. You get child benefit for two of them not for the other two. That should end obviously. Likewise, the WASPI women, these state pension age women who were not informed that the state pension retirement age was rising, therefore they have had to spend several years not working thinking they could retire when they couldn't retire and not getting any pension. So, they're in a desperate situation.

I pledged that the Labour government coming in would pay them. I couldn't put a figure on it because obviously the numbers vary and the times change and so on, but it seems to me particularly disgraceful these things are not being done and also the government has restricted the winter fuel payment to those in receipt of ten thousand or less per year which is significantly less than the national living wage minimum income. So many older people no longer get the winter fuel allowance which was very important to them in order to help keep themselves warm throughout the winter.

I've done all that then at the same time announced that because of the war in Ukraine they have to increase arms expenditure to go up to three percent of GDP. It's going up to 2.5 percent immediately then up to three percent and the gap between 2.5 and three roughly equates to 13 billion a year. Although others estimated to be higher than that but let's hold the figure of 13 billion a year. That's the equivalent of ten years of ending the two-trial benefit cap for one year of increased defence expenditure and the development which Boris Johnson started of a return of Britain to a global military presence which Harold Wilson ended in the 1960s when he brought British troops back from what they call the East of Suez policy and the previous Conservative government. Starmer continued it on the global role for Britain with bases in different parts of the world and the Orcas the Australian UK US pact brings the danger of nuclear weapons by Britain and the USA to Australia into the South China Sea which is obviously likely to anger China a great deal. So it's like creating and provoking a further Cold War and it seems to me we're into a sort of global madness.

Then I think back of the role of the arms companies and the role of the military think tanks in promoting the idea that peace equals weapons equals security and indeed yesterday in Parliament when we're talking about the effects of Trump and his tariff increases they one MP said well the most important thing is to increase defence expenditure to bring us peace. Peace and security come from the real security, which is food, home, health, education. Clean water would be a good start for many people.

I've called for the Chilcot style inquiry into the war in the Middle East and that's received large number of signatures and it's growing. I started with a letter to the Guardian, which has now grown a great deal and I'm writing again to Starmer today to say, well, where's the answer on this inquiry into how Britain managed to be supplying arms to a country that has now been accused of committing acts of genocide.

The Dignity Declaration is a declaration that is about the politics of this country and also about a global policy, which is about peace and disarmament and taking part in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and issues like that. But it's also about social justice in Britain. It's about a wealth tax. It's about increasing, not reducing benefits. And it's about not attacking refugees because they're here but growing a safe passage for refugees to be able to come safely to European countries, including this one, and make their contribution to our society. And it's got, I think, 12,000 signatures already now.

Do you see The Dignity Declaration as the beginning of a mass, grassroots movement in the UK—similar to what Sanders and AOC are building in the U.S.?

Not the beginning, the continuation. We have had a grassroots movement going on, starting with the Labour Party's shift to the right after I ceased to be the leader, and many people were expelled from the Labour Party, wanted to be politically active, so remain so as independence.

It's been a growth of independent councillors and independent parliamentary candidates. Five of us were elected at the last election, and we're working together as a parliamentary group. We're not a party; we're a parliamentary group. And I see this as a way of uniting people, so I spoke about it last Saturday at the We Demand Change rally in Canningtown East End of London. We're circulating this now, and again we'll be promoting it very heavily at the People's Assembly on June the 7th and using this as a way of uniting local independent groups. I see the politics of the future as being a coordinated policy perspective at a national level on redistribution of wealth and power, on anti-racist policies, on international peace and justice and disarmament, and the rest of it is organised locally and autonomous locally and locally driven, because one thing that I've learned a great deal in the last few years has been the strength of communities. The biggest attacks I got as leader of the Labour Party was when I tried to set up community organising units in the party and turn the Labour Party into a community organising operation. The self-serving bureaucracy of the Labour Party absolutely hated the idea of them being involved in community organising, where you're defending nurseries, you're demanding parks, you're demanding clean air, all kinds of things that they did not want to get involved in, any of that. They saw themselves solely as an electoral machine, played out in TV studios with well-paid advisers, telling them what to say, what to do, and the last general election campaign was the first I can remember when the Labour Party leader, Starmer, went around the country doing pre-arranged, synthetically organised visits and events, and the rest of it was all done in TV studios. I did 100 outdoor events in the last election campaign.

Are you planning to organise more rallies?

Yes, there's going to be lots of rallies, don't worry about that. I'm doing a lot of book events as well, for Monsieur Angus, the Guns, and the poetry book, poetry for the many, and I'm doing two this weekend in Liverpool, which are attracting large numbers of people who want to talk about wider issues as well.So it's exciting times, and it's about giving hope and encouragement to people.

Despite everything—conflict, repression, political resistance—Monstrous Anger of the Guns ends on a note of hope. What gives you hope right now? And what message would you share with those fighting for a better world?

Despair is the enemy of hope. We are told to despair. Despair of ever getting a decent job, ever getting anywhere to live, ever being able to keep ahead above water.

Hope is when you want something better. You want a better society. You want clean air. You want sustainability. You want production for need, not profit. You don't want to be promoting wars around the world. A million people and more have come out on a demonstration of March in support of the Palestinian people. That gives me the most enormous hope. When I meet people with disabilities fighting back against the cuts in benefits, they're determined they're going to be able to live their lives with their disabilities, not despite them with their disabilities, but with the support of the rest of the community. That's what gives me hope. And also, the way in which many young people in Europe across the whole continent have rejected the message of the AFD in Germany or Marine Le Pen in France and Maloney in Italy and so on. I said, no, they want to live in a coherent, cohesive society alongside refugees and alongside the diversity of our society. I'm very, very hopeful and very determined to make sure we build on that hope.