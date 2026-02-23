In conversation with Tariq Ali

Semiha Durak

From the collapse of colonialism to the protests the Vietnam War, from the aftermath of the Cold War to the conflicts that dominate today’s headlines, Tariq Ali has closely witnessed many of the major turning points of modern history. We met with Ali to discuss, from a perspective that stretches from past to present, the decisive role of the United States in world politics, developments in Latin America, Gaza, Turkey, the British left and the pressures facing solidarity movements.

Your recent memoir “You Can’t Please All” moves across continents and decades. You’ve lived through decolonisation, Vietnam, the Cold War, the Soviet collapse. You witnessed so many historical turning points. When you look at today’s world, are we seeing familiar patterns from earlier turning points, or are we entering a more dangerous and uncertain phase of history?

Well, if one describes the 20th century as an epoch of wars and revolutions —that is how Lenin described it— most of the 20th century was wars and revolutions. The 21st century, by and large, has been one of wars and counter-revolutions. That’s the big difference. Even though many people don’t like to admit or recognise it, we are living in a period of defeat. And we have, effectively, what I have called “the extreme centre in power.”

In many places, centre-left and centre-right parties, when they’re in power, do the same sort of thing. And now we’re in a more dangerous situation because the extreme centre itself is cracking up, and we are, in most countries, getting a turn to the far right. Your own country is very particular, but there we had a turn many years ago, an extreme centrist turn. But leaving that aside, in a general way, on most continents we have a grim situation as far as ordinary people, in their lives, are concerned.

And we have, simultaneously, a situation where the United States is the most powerful military state in the world, ahead of the next six states that come after it in terms of military strength. And they use this strength now increasingly to get their political and economic way with the world.

You begin your memoir with Lumumba’s assassination — a moment that shaped your political consciousness. Lumumba himself was inspired by the Bandung Conference and the wider anti-imperialist wave it represented. Looking back today, does that spirit still exist? Or is there hope that we can reach that Bandung spirit again?

I think the Bandung spirit didn’t go that deep. It was newly independent countries trying to assert “Here we are sovereign states. We are independent of everyone else, and we will have our own policies. We will not be governed by the old imperialist powers.” It has happened to a certain extent. China is a very sovereign state. So is India, two of the big countries that were represented at Bandung. But the fact is that the Indian government, even as we’re doing this interview, is capitulating on tariffs, making huge concessions to the United States. So decolonisation in many parts of the world has not been totally reversed but has been partially reversed. The Arab world has been colonised again.

Iraq, Libya and Syria have been taken over by people in league with the United States, or with the approval of the United States and the approval of Israel. That’s what we are witnessing in parts of Africa. You talked about Lumumba and Congo. What is the Congo today? It is effectively owned by an Israeli businessman. It’s very sad if you look at the Sudan. The civil war was launched. What is the United Arab Emirates? These are countries created first by the British Empire and now taken over by the American Empire. And the UAE does whatever it’s asked to do. Their style of talking, their way of talking, is total mimicry of the United States. What are these people? How can we call this area decolonised? It has never been decolonised.

I think that is what we are witnessing, latest turn of the American Empire. What shocks people is that Trump and his acolytes are very open: “We want Greenland.” And the Europeans, who have watched America bomb and take other countries and fight wars for the last 100 years. I ask them, why did you get so worked up about that? It destroyed the Arab world, the United States, with your backing. Now you don’t want Greenland taken, why? Because the colour of their skin is white? And I said, the native people aren’t like that anyway, who were taken by the Danes.

And Canada is now waking up a bit, seeing that all these years of having followed the United States like a happy dog, they are now being forced to think of other things. And they’re genuinely worried that the United States could take them, which it could.

This turn by Trump and his group is part and parcel of what the American Empire has been doing for a long time, except they do it in the open. They say, “We are America. We have the power.”

And the Pentagon put out a statement not so long ago, a few weeks ago, saying, now see what we can do, we can remove governments, we can defeat whoever we want. So that’s the world we live in.

And the big question in this world is not, are there movements capable of taking on the United States militarily? There aren’t. The best way to take on the United States is what their own people are doing in Minneapolis and other cities. That is our hope -that the American people will, one of these days, do something.

You played a key role in the Vietnam solidarity movement. Compared to today, what has changed in how solidarity is organised and sustained, considering the Gaza movement and the others in the US?

At the time of the Solidarity Movement with Vietnam, we lived in a semi-revolutionary period. Revolutions were erupting in Latin America. We’d seen the Sandinista victories in Nicaragua. We saw the Vietnamese inflicting a political and military defeat on the United States, forcing them to relinquish Vietnam. That was a huge triumph.

And we saw, in the Eastern European countries — Czechoslovakia, for instance — a big mass movement behind the slogan of socialism with a human face. That was the period we lived in. And we saw the largest general strike in the history of capitalism in France, in May–June 1968. And this was a revolutionary period where we were defeated, but that’s how we struggled. Solidarity with Vietnam didn’t just mean solidarity for good reasons, or slightly passive reasons. It was a very different time.

Israel’s genocide against the people of Palestine, symbolised by what has been done to Gaza takes place in a period where the Americans dominate the world. So, in a way, it has been more difficult to build a solidarity movement. But it has been built. It has not been built in the old way, because we’re living in different times. To give you an example: in the genocide the Israelis, backed by the United States, have carried out in Palestine — and backed by the European Union — the Americans are behind it. Without them, it couldn’t have happened. They say it publicly: “Yes, we’re behind it.”

This is the sort of world that we live in. And it’s the world which people have to deal with. The fact that there have been solidarity movements — and I always say that in the United States it’s not easy to build a solidarity movement, especially on this question of Israel — but it has been done. University incumbents, students.

But there has also been a very sharp assault on civil liberties and rights, which is symbolised by ICE and the fact that they are walking around in the streets, shooting American citizens dead. You know, it’s not just racism. It’s a sort of authoritarianism bordering on far-right, semi-fascist activities. You walk up to someone who’s trying to save a woman, and you shoot him dead, and the guy happens to be a nurse. So, this is what is — the Americans, in that sense, have always been consistent at home and abroad.

I’m working on a book at the moment called, The Wild West and Its Prey. And this is a book about the United States and its allies, and now the emergence of China. But they have behaved like this from the beginning. There is something in the way the United States was created.

It’s the first time a solidarity movement, in my memory, has exerted a big push which, in the world of politics, you saw four Labour MPs defeated. Labour candidates were defeated by independent Muslim candidates on the question of Gaza. And it’s a big part of the solidarity movement. Zohran Mamdani wouldn’t have been elected had there not been a huge solidarity movement in different parts of the States, including New York, demanding an end to the genocide. And he won. Even Trump had to step back. And the campaign against him was shocking — “He’s an anti-Semite, he’s this, he’s that.” But he won.

And so there is this opposition which should not be ignored. It takes place in the arena of traditional mainstream politics. We need people, progressive people, to intervene in this arena, not just leave it to the traditional politicians of the elites.

And this is affecting the Democrats now very seriously. They don’t know what to do. The candidates they are trying to choose to replace Trump are all useless people. They’ll do the same things. You saw Hillary Clinton the other day in Munich on a panel. And she is boasting about how they did all the things Trump is doing. “There’s nothing special about him,” she says. Clinton deported immigrants. Obama deported more immigrants than Trump. And this is a woman who was Secretary of State when the United States decided to invade Libya and lynch Gaddafi. And what did she say when she went after the lynching to Tripoli? She said, “We came, we saw, he died.” This is a woman who is now attacking Trump for being vicious against his own people.

These are people without faith. They’re politicians who live basically to make money.

And now, with Venezuela’s president kidnapped and detained in the US, what does this moment mean for Latin America’s future?

Venezuela was defeated by the very heavy sanctions imposed by the United States, backed by Europe. That’s the interesting thing. And Europe said, “You can impose your sanctions, we’re not going to.” But no, they backed it with the Bank of England holding. I don’t know how many millions or billions, of Venezuelan gold stored there, which they refused to release to the government in Venezuela because they backed the Americans. That’s the extent of collaboration between the Europeans and the United States to help them with their enemies.

The sanctions that were imposed on Venezuela played a major part in preventing the country from using and selling its oil. It created this strangling situation. And, you know, I think too many people left the country, travelling elsewhere to try and find work. And that’s the reason that happened. I’m not saying that the Venezuelans didn’t make their own mistakes. They did. But that is not the reason the country came close to collapse. I mean, the interesting thing is this, as far as Venezuela is concerned, that Chávez died. Was he killed? I don’t know. There are lots of people who believe he was murdered. It’s difficult to dismiss it.

Replaced by Maduro, Maduro basically couldn’t handle the situation. Chávez had an intelligence and a popular appeal which was astonishing, really. I remember once going to Qatar to give a lecture, and Chávez had just been there for some oil conference. And I asked the people in Al Jazeera, “How was the interview with Chávez?” They said, “You know, Tariq, we put an Arab voiceover on the interview so that ordinary people didn’t have to read the translation. It was the highest viewing figures ever recorded.” And there were so many emails that they had to hire extra people to reply to them. I asked, “What did the emails say?” He said, “All of them asked the same question in different ways.” I said, “What is that?” He answered, “When will the Arab world produce Chávez?”

The fact is that Chávez died tragically, and in my opinion in suspicious circumstances. His replacements did not totally know how to deal with the situation. And then, threatened by the United States, they started having negotiations and discussions with them —of which Maduro was a part, by the way— secret discussions. And they agreed to surrender.

But the Americans wanted to remove Maduro because, if they kept him in power, it would not look good from their side and for their allies. They offered Maduro to live in Turkey. They said to Maduro, “We will find you a big, nice house near the sea in Turkey where you live with your family. You will never need money. Or wherever else you want — you can go to China or Russia — but you have to leave Venezuela.” To his credit, he refused. He said, “No, I’m not going to leave Venezuela.” Then they decided to arrest him, which they’ve done to Noriega before, in Panama.

Your memoir includes chapters about Turkey as well. In one section, you talk about your visit to Diyarbakır in 2006, where you encountered Kurdish expectations shaped by nationalism around the Iraq War, along with the hopes they placed in external powers. Looking back from today, how do you assess this?

They’ve been defeated and they know it. Over the years I’ve met the Kurdish leadership. I know them. I remember when my book Clash of Fundamentalisms came out. It was published by Everest in Turkey. And at one meeting I did in Turkey, someone came up and said, “I have a message to you from Öcalan.” I said, “I’ve never met him.” They said, “But Öcalan knows you and he likes your book Clash of Fundamentalisms very much and is advising all Kurdish militants to read it.” I said, thank you.

Basically, the Americans and Israelis bought off the Kurdish leadership in Iraq after the Gulf War and more or less made it into a state for the Kurdish tribal elite. When I went to Diyarbakır, that’s what they said. “We want to be like Iraqi Kurdistan. They have freedoms.” Kurds in Iraq were never deprived of their own language. They said, we would rather have that than be under Turkey. It was a very heated discussion.

And I said to them, “Do you think the Americans are going to break all relations with the Turkish elite? To get you independence, you must be crazy. Turkey is the eastern flank of NATO. The Turkish army, Turkish troops, have been collaborating with the West for a long time. Erdogan has his rhetoric, but that’s all it is — rhetoric. It means absolutely nothing. And if you gang up with the Americans, many people will lose respect for you.” And they said, “Why should we suffer for other people?”

I said, “Let’s discuss other issues. Half the population of Istanbul is Kurdish —very likely, though we don’t have the exact figures. What about half the citizens of Istanbul? Are you going to ask them to leave and join you? Why should they? They’ve been settled there for hundreds of years now.” I said, “The Kurds have been a very important part of the Turkish working-class movement historically. They had a very important role. What are you going to tell them?”

They hadn’t thought about this. And I said to them at that meeting “You will get nothing from the Americans. Nothing.” They said, “What right have people like you to speak?” I said, “What right do people like you have to come and ask people like me for solidarity?” And I said, “I’m warning you; you will never get independence from the United States.

In your book, you also talk about Gezi. You describe Gezi as “a moment Turkey suddenly changed.” Looking back, was Gezi a defeat or a turning point whose political consequences are still unfolding?

We lose many battles. We haven’t lost the war. I mean, Gezi was a sign that Turkish people were angry, that they wanted a different structure, a different regime. It was a direct attack on the heart of this government, whose corruption, especially with the big building industry in Turkey has sustained the government for a long time. So, it was revolt and revulsion against that.

It’s quite funny, I remember I was speaking at a meeting in Gezi, and after that a young guy came up to me and said, “I can speak English, so I understood you without the translation.”

I laughed. I said, good. He said, “I don’t agree with you, because you attack neoliberalism, you attack this. But I am for many of the demands of Gezi and I am also neoliberal.”

I said, “Yes, I’m sure you are”. “The whole neoliberal system is corrupt. And it functions as corruption.” And actually, now some of you see that on a huge scale in the United States and what they do, and in other countries — this country which prides itself on its democratic values. They’re very corrupt.

I mean, listen to this: to try and stop a solidarity movement, a section of a solidarity movement, Palestine Action from demonstrating outside these buildings which house Israeli things being built for Israel, a former British general working for Elbit Systems, the largest Israeli firm, goes to plead with the Labour government to help, and they ban this group and declare them terrorists. And the solidarity with them from British people has been amazing —old people being arrested, a 90-year-old woman who was a priest, an English woman, defending them and attacking the government and now asking it to withdraw. The corruption amongst the elite of this country has basically affected all three major parties. They get money. They make money. Politics is so imbricated with money, and that is the heart of neoliberalism. Increasingly, it’s attacking the very functioning of an economy.

And last week a court in the UK overturned the government’s ban on Palestine Action following a judicial review, which is a victory for civil liberties and progressive forces. Yet the broader political landscape in the UK remains unsettled. Like many others, you were briefly hopeful about Your Party, what exactly went wrong?

Palestine Action have won a victory. But if you study the judgment closely, it offers some loopholes to the government. And if the government were intelligent, they would drop it. Just stop this and say, OK. They don’t even have to say it was a mistake, just accept it.

But they’re going to appeal it to the Supreme Court, which is a sign of what sort of depraved and ugly government this has become. It has no beliefs. They just want to stay in power and make money. They do nothing for ordinary people. So Your Party was a response, basically, I think, to the genocide. The solidarity movement laid the basis for creating your party. And Jeremy is a very sweet guy. I like him very much. I’ve known him for a long, long time. He is not a political leader in his making. You know, it’s not a bad thing, that but you need a tough political leader. He follows the advice of other people too much, in my opinion. And they gave him wrong advice.

When Zara Sultana declared the party, she was rash. She made a mistake. She should have waited a bit. But the response to her was completely crazy. Why should Jeremy automatically become leader of this party? It’s a new thing. You work with other people. But some of the people around him got used to a certain formula of how to deal with the attacks on Jeremy when he was leading the Labour Party. And we know what these people did —the Zionists, calling him an anti-Semite. It was a horrible business. But it has now all come out. We know how and why it happened.

But they never got out of the mould of treating Jeremy as if he were still leading the Labour Party, rather than trying to create a new party in a different way, with a different mould.

And they reacted very badly to Zara Sultana. There were times I thought, are these people going to split before they’ve even set up a party? It looked like that. And we’ll see what happens over the next few weeks. But all the affection and sympathy for this party disappeared quickly. I mean, 800,000 people had joined or expressed interest in the party. Then the way they behaved destroyed it. Accusing Jeremy’s side, accusing the other side, running away with money. When there’s talk like this on the left, people are just disgusted. Whether they recover, I don’t know. I hope so, but I don’t think so.

And what about the Green Party?

When the Green Party was lucky in that they found a leader, Zach Polanski, who is very effective as a politician. You must have certain qualities if you’re going to intervene in mainstream politics and Polanski has got them. He’s sharp. He’s not shy. His attacks on Starmer, his attacks on the Israelis, his denunciation of corruption, the way he dealt with Mendelson and that whole business, very good.

But the Greens should think very seriously about not having a pro-NATO clause in their programme. That’s a big weakness. I think he knows that. The debate on NATO, was a very confused debate, and it was a very small group which swung things in a pro-NATO direction. There is a pro-NATO current in the Greens, and this would affect them if NATO fights another war. Because Caroline Lucas, the previous leader, withdrew from the Stop the War campaign. We don’t know what the secret state told her, but she didn’t want to be part of that. He is much, much better than her. And look, it’s not that there’s any other alternative.

So this by-election that takes place at the end of March is very important. It’s important for two reasons. If Labour can’t hold that seat and Reform win it, it’s a disaster for an area which has been solidly Labour in Manchester, a largely Labour city. If Reform wins, who comes after it, Greens or Labour? At the moment, Labour are just desperate to be second. And then they put pressure on the left: “Unite with us to defeat Reform” and some will cave in and say, “OK, let’s get rid of Starmer. We’ll find another decent person as leader.” But basically, in my opinion, the Labour Party as a political force for good is dead. I mean, it might not die quickly but that is what is happening. People are losing their trust and faith in it.

And then there are the May elections, the local elections. I don’t think Labour is going to do well in these elections. And if we had had a strong alternative party, together with the Greens, you make electoral pacts with like-minded people, I hope it happens in some areas. In Wales, for instance, the Welsh Nationalists have moved to the left and are defeating Labour in a number of key seats.

So we shall see what happens. I’m not that optimistic. I mean, the fact that this sort of completely crazed politician, Nigel Farage, is looking like a possible Conservative Prime Minister, that Conservative cabinet ministers are joining him. But the big reason for that, in my opinion, is the total incapacity of the Starmer government or should we say the Starmer–Mandelson government, to change anything. All Starmer has done is to show we’re like the Tories, but we’re more decent.

And you saw these absurd columnists like Polly Toynbee, who wastes so much space in the Guardian, saying, “Oh, Starmer has made many mistakes, but he’s a decent man.” I don’t think he’s a decent man. I don’t believe him, no. I think he’s a liar. People think, “We got rid of Jeremy for this?” And look what he’s done. If you look at his cabinet, there’s no serious person in there.

Mandelson was on the Epstein files, which was a big scandal. The Epstein files exposed elite networks, and one name in particular disappointed many people. You’ve known Noam Chomsky for decades. Do you think this affiliation should affect the credibility of his work?

No. I have very strong opinions on this. What Noam has done for the anti-war movement, in attacking the United States’ assaults from the days of Vietnam onwards, is very important. Why should we denounce that? Epstein didn’t even exist then. But even if he made a huge mistake in accepting Epstein’s invitation, why should that be used retrospectively to judge many of the books he’s written? What is this mentality? I don’t like it.

Yes, criticise him for going to Epstein and mingling with these absurd people gathered there, like Steve Bannon. You can criticise him. But there are people saying they’re taking his books down. Well, OK. If you want to take his books down, take them down. What’s the big deal? Why make a big public fuss about it? You can criticise him on Epstein. And even here I have to say that this would not have happened if Noam’s first wife, Carol, hadn’t died. She was a very dear, warm-hearted political comrade. She prevented Noam from making certain mistakes. But she died.

Emails which have Noam’s signature, I doubt them. It’s not Noam’s style of writing when he sends an email to Epstein saying, “You’re my dearest, closest friend.” Epstein was no one’s friend. Or you can put it another way he was everyone’s friend. I think his wife was dealing with the money she was getting from Epstein. Noam said that she deals with the money. It’s a disaster. I’m not trying to justify it in any way. I’m just trying to explain that one has to see what can happen. It’s a difficult situation.

Do you believe that Epstein was involved with Mossad?

Without a doubt. But we have no proof. It will come out one of these days. Mossad would be crazy not to have used someone like Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Robert Maxwell is well known as an Israeli agent. The truth will come out. Some retired intelligence officials, when they retire, become very mellow and tell things. Some of them say, “Yes, we sympathise with the Palestinians.” Some even say, “If we were Palestinians, we would be fighting just as they are fighting against us.” And you ask: why didn’t you say this when you were running these organisations?

And if we go back to your memoir, art and politics are inseparable in your book. Today we hear major cultural institutions like the Berlin Film Festival, saying that artists shouldn’t be expected to comment on political crises. Has the art world’s political role diminished compared to the past, or are we witnessing a shift in how artistic responsibility is defined?

No, I don’t think too much has shifted. What has shifted is that, because all the European governments are backing the Israeli genocide, they want to stop cultural platforms. That’s the narrow reason for all these things going on in Germany. Arundhati Roy was very good in what she said. I agree with her. But there were also people at the Berlin festival who stood up and denounced what the committee had said. They didn’t boycott it but they stood up and said, “We don’t agree.” “We don’t agree with the double standards and hypocrisy. You can say what you like about one massacre and killing, but not about another.” And there was loud applause from people gathered there. They will be punished for this sooner or later.

Germany is the worst. They’re just unbelievable. The Palestinians were the indirect victims of the European genocide against the Jews. If you want to punish anyone, punish yourselves. Why do you want to punish the Palestinians or the Arabs for this? So that’s the mood here too which the government has imposed.

They created this Prevent organisation in Britain, teaching children to spy on each other at school, teaching children to report on their parents. And then they claim this is all to prevent terrorism. I think the changes in culture are really a result of the big defeat of the left. It did affect culture. People growing up were still liberal in many ways, but they didn’t encourage real dissent. The BBC led the way in this. And that is why the existence of the internet, the existence of alternative groups, the existence of Al Jazeera, any alternative to the Western media networks is very positive. Very few people I know watch the BBC news. They just don’t believe it.

And Turkey is the same. I’ve been attacking Erdogan and his government for a long time, especially on Gaza. They’re embarrassed. They’re ashamed. Some of them feel ashamed. But they can’t, or they won’t, or they don’t do anything. They say, “Yes, yes, we’ve agreed the Gaza flotilla is going.” But the Gaza flotilla sees Turkish ships going and taking goods to Israel. The only country from the Muslim world that has attempted to do something is Yemen. The Houthis have done something which the West hates. They’ve been bombed in return, but they carry on. And the Houthi leaders recently said, “If they attack Iran, we will do things that will surprise them.”

Do you still find grounds for hope today?

It’s foolish to be optimistic in a stupid way. One has to hope for the best and try to achieve it as best one can but not create false hopes. Not say, “Yes, if we do this, this will happen.” You know, the fact that the entire population of Europe sleepwalks every day. Their governments are supporting Israel, killing people. They see it on television. And of course, the Solidarity movement has been huge, millions have come out. One reason the BBC can’t show this properly is that it would create more anger amongst people who are not active at all, who would say, “Come on, what the hell is going on?” Like Palestine Action began to do for many ordinary people.