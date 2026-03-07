In pursuit of endless war

Foreign News

The war that began with the attack by the US and Israel on Iran has passed its first week. With conflicting statements from US President Donald Trump and his administration, uncertainty continues regarding Washington's ultimate goals in the war and its duration.

The US President Donald Trump said Washington would not accept any agreement with Tehran other than ‘unconditional surrender’. Trump claimed that after the change of the current regime in Iran and the emergence of ‘great and acceptable leaders’, ‘the US and its allies would work for Iran to get back on its feet’.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir announced that Israel's military operation against Iran had moved to the next phase. Zamir stated that, in coordination with the US, the new phase aimed to further weaken the Iranian regime and its military capabilities, signalling that operations in Lebanon would also expand. US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, holding a press conference at the Pentagon, said that the attacks on Iran had ‘only just begun’ and that it was ‘miscalculated’ for Iran to think that the US could not sustain the war. Hegseth noted that there were sufficient ammunition stocks for the operations to continue.

POSSIBLE CANDIDATES

Trump, who previously argued that he should be ‘personally involved’ in the process of selecting Iran's new leader, stated that there are ‘people in Iran who he thinks will do a good job.’ Trump said that certain individuals had taken steps to ensure their survival in the war, adding, ‘We are watching them.’ In the war, which is spreading with Tehran's retaliation against the US and Israeli attacks, the Donald Trump administration has not yet set a clear target for the attacks.

THE WAR WILL LAST FOR MONTHS

According to Politico, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has requested more intelligence officers from the Pentagon to ‘support operations against Iran for at least 100 days.’

The report stated that military intelligence officers were requested to be deployed to the CENTCOM headquarters in Tampa, Florida, indicating that ‘the attacks could continue until September.’ The report noted that the request signalled that the Trump administration was ‘not fully prepared’ for war in the region, adding that this situation was a ‘rush to add manpower and resources’ to the war effort.

According to Politico, the Trump administration's request, stating that ‘attacks will continue until all our objectives are achieved,’ indicates that Washington is preparing for a longer war than planned. As the justifications and objectives of the war constantly change, contradictory statements raise questions about the strategy behind the war and bring different scenarios to the fore.

THE BILL IS GROWING

According to analyses published in Foreign Policy and Al Jazeera, even though many high-ranking leaders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, have already been killed, it is considered nearly impossible to overthrow the political system in Iran through air strikes, including assassinations of leaders.

It is pointed out that the regime in Tehran cannot be changed without sending ground troops to Iran, while the cost of the prolonged war to the US is mounting day by day. According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), the first 100 hours of the war cost Washington approximately $3.7 billion. CSIS predicts that the Department of Defence's current budget will not be sufficient to sustain the war and that additional funding will be requested.

***

SALVATION WILL NOT COME FROM TEL AVIV AND WASHINGTON

The Communist Party of Iran (Tudeh), the Communist Party of Israel (Maki) and the Communist Party of the United States of America (CPUSA) issued a joint statement calling for a united struggle against the US-Israeli attacks on Iran. The statement emphasised that the liberation of the people will not come from Washington and Tel Aviv, but from the people's struggle and patriotic leadership. The communist parties stated that the goal of the US-Israeli attacks is to create a puppet tyranny, adding, "The attacks launched by Netanyahu's criminal government and the US imperialists have triggered a full-scale war, dragging the region and its peoples into further disaster and civilian casualties. All of this has been carried out in an effort to dominate and control the region and the world, targeting the peoples, their independence and their right to self-determination for imperialist interests."

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sonsuz savaş peşinde, published in BirGün newspaper on March 7, 2026.