Indictment prepared against Fatih Altaylı

An indictment has been filed against imprisoned journalist Fatih Altaylı on the charge of "threatening the President," seeking a prison sentence of no less than 5 years. The indictment argues that "Altaylı’s act should be evaluated within the scope of the crime of threatening the President."

The indictment prepared by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office lists AKP-affiliated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the "complainant."

The indictment states that an investigation was launched over Altaylı’s expressions directed at Erdoğan during a broadcast on his YouTube channel on 20 June. According to the transcript of the video in question, the indictment claims that "Altaylı’s act should be considered a threat against the President."

It further states that "the video in question was shared publicly via press and broadcast, and reached a large audience after its release," and claims that "in this context, the act under investigation was clearly carried out with intent to disseminate."

ERDOĞAN'S LAWYER FILED A COMPLAINT

The indictment notes that Erdoğan’s lawyer filed a complaint on 23 June after becoming aware of the act.

It states that in the YouTube video, Altaylı responded to a question about President Erdoğan by referring to alleged historical examples of sultans who were killed or strangled by the people when they became unpopular, and that he attempted to reinforce this so-called example with further remarks. The indictment alleges that Altaylı committed the crime of threat by "referring to a potential attack on the life of the President."

The indictment demands that Altaylı be sentenced to no less than 5 years in prison for the crime of "threatening the President."

