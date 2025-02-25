Indictment prepared in İstanbul Bar Association investigation: Up to 12 years in prison

The indictment prepared against İstanbul Bar Association President Prof. Dr. İbrahim Kaboğlu and 10 members of the board of directors demands prison sentence from 3 years to 12 years.

According to Habertürk's Ceylan Sever, Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office prepared an indictment against Kaboğlu and 10 board members.

The indictment alleged that ‘the suspects tried to create perception by misleading the public with false information about the country's internal and external security and public order with the statements they used in their statements’.

It was claimed that ‘considering the content of the posts and the number of views of the posts on social media, the action was conducive to disrupting public peace’.

PRISON SENTENCE DEMAND

The indictment demands prison sentence from 3 to 12 years for İbrahim Kaboğlu and 10 board members on the charges of ‘making propaganda for a terrorist organisation through the press’ and ‘publicly disseminating misleading information through the press’. On the other hand, a political ban was also demanded in the indictment.

In the indictment, it was stated that the Ministry of Justice had given permission for prosecution and a final investigation was requested.

COURT: INVESTIGATION CAN BE DEEPENED IF YOU HAVE EVIDENCE

Bakırköy 13th High Criminal Court examined the indictment. The court decided to serve the indictment to Istanbul Bar Association President İbrahim Özden Kaboğlu and 10 members of the bar association. Bakırköy 13th Assize Court stated that the İstanbul Bar Association management should present their defence and evidence, if any, and if deemed necessary, the investigation will be deepened and a decision on permission to prosecute will be made on the file.

If the Bakırköy 13th Assize Court grants permission for the trial, the file will be sent to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The trial will be held at the İstanbul Courthouse.

