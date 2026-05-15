Industrial waste threatens rivers and groundwater in the Western Black Sea

Sibel Bahçetepe

In the Alaplı district of Zonguldak, it has been stated that the slag heaps from iron and steel factories that have remained for years, allegations that facilities occasionally conduct illegal activities, and the inadequate treatment plants of Organised Industrial Zones have reached levels that threaten public health. Environmental activists and local residents, who noted that waste has reached Kavakderesi (Kavak Stream) and from there to Alaplı Port, said: "We are facing a major ecological disaster. There are no fish left in the stream where we used to fish; aquatic life is ending. These wastes are even mixing into groundwater; our health is under threat."

THE STREAM TURNED BLACK

Slag waste from iron and steel production and Organised Industrial Zone activities on the Karadeniz Ereğli–Alaplı line have been a subject of debate for many years. Since 2018, local residents and environmental activists have filed lawsuits against slag sorting activities carried out by various companies. As a result of these lawsuits, five slag facilities were closed. During the proceedings at the Zonguldak Administrative Court, The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBİTAK) analyses of samples taken by experts determined that the slag was classified as hazardous waste. However, it was emphasised that despite the closure of the facilities, the massive slag heaps formed in the area have not been removed. Last weekend, Kavakderesi in Alaplı turning black further increased public concern.

Mustafa Köroğlu, the village head of Alaplı Küçük Tekke Village, stated that the polluted water mixing into Kavakderesi, which passes by their village, reaches Alaplı Port directly, saying: "The slag filth goes all the way to the sea. Breathing is becoming difficult; people are at a breaking point. The pollution increases whenever it rains. Authorities must intervene." Köroğlu noted that the pollution has reached the fishermen's shelter and could pose a risk to public health, warning: "People swim and fish in this port. If this waste is not removed, neither the port nor life in the village will remain."

Çetin Yılmaz, from the Karadeniz Ereğli and Alaplı Environmental Volunteers, stated that the problem is not limited solely to allegations of illegal activities. Pointing out that the slag heaps left in the region despite the closed facilities are causing an environmental disaster, Yılmaz said: "When slag comes into contact with water, it becomes dangerous for living organisms. Its mixing into the stream with rain is inevitable. Unless the waste is completely removed, the risk will persist." Yılmaz also noted that there is no industrial-type treatment plant in the Alaplı Organised Industrial Zone and stated that similar infrastructural deficiencies are experienced in a significant portion of the organised industrial zones in the Western Black Sea region, expressing that industrial waste threatens rivers and groundwater.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Sanayinin atıkları bir kenti zehirliyor, published in BirGün newspaper on May 15, 2026.