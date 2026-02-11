Inequality deepens amid crisis

Havva Gümüşkaya

The Network of Feminist Researchers on Women's Labour (KEFA) has published a policy note entitled ‘Our “Renewed/Repeated” Demands for an Inclusive, Equitable and Sustainable Economy in Turkey's Multi-Crisis Environment’. The note highlights that the multiple crises, including economic, political, social and ecological crises, which are simultaneous and intertwined, have deepened the gender gap, along with persistent poverty and weak democratic functioning.

New demands were added to the policy note, first published in March 2022, following meetings held in Urla, Izmir, in April 2025. The policy note is dedicated to Prof. Dr. Şemsa Özar, who recently passed away and made significant contributions to the field of Feminist Economics.

The introduction to the policy note stated: ‘Women still either cannot find work or cannot work in jobs befitting human dignity; even if they do work, they cannot access care services, particularly childcare; they cannot retire or, if they do retire, cannot make ends meet; in short, they are impoverished, cannot make ends meet, cannot find shelter, and cannot keep warm.’

The 2022-2025 period was described as a process in which structural inequalities, macroeconomic instability and gender-blind policies in the Turkish economy have deepened. Attention was drawn to the fact that the aftershocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, global supply chain shocks, the 2023 earthquakes, and the events of 19 March, among other multiple crises, have further exacerbated women's position in the labour market and their burden within the household. It was emphasised that high inflation, in particular, has deepened the livelihood crisis, increasing the burden of care and the risk of poverty on women.

WOMEN AS A RESERVE LABOUR FORCE

The note, which referred to unemployment data, recorded that the gender gap is rapidly widening to the detriment of women. It was noted that the narrowly defined unemployment rate for women rose to 11.8 per cent in 2024, 1.7 times that of men, and that the share of women among the total unemployed jumped from 40 per cent in 2021 to 46 per cent in 2024.

It was stated that the broadly defined labour force participation rate was at an even more alarming level. It was mentioned that broad-based unemployment among women rose from 35.3 per cent in 2024 to 39 per cent in November 2025. It was emphasised that even as the overall unemployment rate in the labour market declined, the character of the market, which excludes women and positions them as “reserve labour”, has strengthened. One of the strongest headings in the report was the care economy. It was stated that by the end of 2025, the care crisis would deepen due to rising living costs, the reduction of public services and the lack of resources of local administrations.

It was noted that although care, which is a fundamental requirement for social welfare, is cited in all public institutional documents and plans as a major obstacle to women's employment, the state has failed to take the necessary steps in this regard. On the other hand, attention was drawn to the fact that the deepening economic crisis and rising unemployment have made the care economy's capacity to create employment even more visible. It was stated that public investment in nurseries, play centres, day care and support services would, on the one hand, alleviate the burden of care on women and, on the other hand, create qualified and secure employment opportunities.

CARE POVERTY

It was noted that the elderly population is growing rapidly, yet public care services are failing to meet the demand. It was noted that the number of people benefiting from elderly care services remains limited, waiting times for residential care facilities are long, especially in large cities, and access to private care facilities is limited by income level.

It was stated that the gap between those who need home care support and those who can receive it points to “care poverty”. The policy note summarised the demands as follows:

•Stable and transparent macroeconomic management and equitable and sustainable growth policies should be developed.

•The closure of public nurseries should be stopped, and the authority of municipalities to open nurseries should be defined as a legal obligation.

• Play and multi-functional care-leisure centres should be widespread at the neighbourhood level.

• The care economy should be treated as a strategic area with high employment creation capacity. Public investments should be designed to reduce the care burden on women while also creating skilled, secure and local employment.

•Daytime and community-based services should be expanded for the care of the elderly and disabled.

•The security, working hours, wage levels and social security of those working in the care sector should be ensured. Migrant care workers employed informally in households should be brought into the formal sector and covered by social protection.

Note: This article is translated from the original article titled Eşitsizlik krizle derinleşiyor, published in BirGün newspaper on February 11, 2026.