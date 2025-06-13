Inequality in education deepens

The inequalities created by the education system, which has been turned into a puzzle in line with the policies of the AKP government, continue to be debated. The Education Reform Initiative (ERG) drew attention in its latest report on secondary education to the fact that since 2012, children have been crushed under the pressure of exams, their sense of belonging has weakened, and education has ceased to be a right.

The report emphasised that despite compulsory education being extended to 12 years, a high-quality and equitable secondary education process is not being provided. The report stated that a placement system that is far from ensuring equal opportunities in education is being maintained. The net enrolment rate in secondary education, which was 67.4 per cent in the 2011-2012 academic year, reached 83.6% in 2017-2018 and 91.7% in 2022-2023, the highest level ever, but fell to 88% in 2023-2024.

The report stated that socio-economic conditions, migration, rural life and social roles in certain regions were decisive factors in students' access to secondary education. The report also pointed out that physical accessibility, limited individualised support, a shortage of trained teachers in special education, and the lack of inclusive guidance services weaken students' right to access quality education.

According to the report, the examination systems used for transition to secondary education determine students' socio-economic backgrounds rather than their individual potential. The report states that centralised examinations such as the High School Transition Examination (LGS) perpetuate the achievement gaps between schools and that students are ranked based on the perception of the quality of schools.

The report highlights that the transition to open education and absenteeism rates are particularly concentrated in the first year of high school, drawing attention to the structural reasons behind students' disengagement from the system. According to the report, while the Ministry of National Education's (MEB) efforts to make the transition to open education more difficult are not sufficient on their own, academic, social, cultural, and psychological support must be strengthened to ensure that students remain in formal education.

VOCATIONAL HIGH SCHOOLS AS A DIRECTION AREA

The report states that vocational and technical high schools are seen as schools where ‘failing students’ are sent, and that for many students, vocational high schools are not a free choice but a mandatory route based on academic achievement. The report includes the following statements regarding vocational and technical education: “Vocational education does not allow students to pursue various areas of interest and talent or adapt to changing conditions. The lack of psychological counselling and guidance systems in schools, combined with the inability to provide guidance tailored to students' interests and talents, means that these schools are perceived as a necessity rather than an opportunity for many students.”

Some of the solutions proposed by ERG in its report on problems in education are as follows:

• Making inter-school resource inequalities visible,

• Making student support services equal and accessible,

• Completely redesigning the assessment system,

• Tightening control mechanisms in Vocational Education Centres.

Note: This interview is translated from the original article titled Eğitimde eşitsizlik derinleşti published in BirGün newspaper on 13 June 2025.