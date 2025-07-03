Inflation rate announced: Pensioners' and civil servants' pay rise rates finalised

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 1.37% on a monthly basis in June, while the Domestic Producer Price Index (DPPI) increased by 2.46%. Annual inflation was recorded at 35.05% for consumer prices and 24.45% for domestic producer prices.

According to the data, the pay raise rate for ‘civil servants and civil servant retirees’ was 15.57%, while the pay raise rate for ‘SGK, Bağ-Kur, agricultural retirees, widows, and orphans’ was 16.67%.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute, when 12-month averages are considered, consumer prices increased by 43.23% and domestic producer prices increased by 28.34% in June.

On a monthly basis, the CPI increased by 1.37% and the Yİ-ÜFE increased by 2.46%.

ANNUAL INFLATION AT 35.05%

The CPI was 16.67% higher than in December last year and 35.05% higher than in the same month last year.

The DPI was 15.71% higher than in December 2024 and 24.45% higher than in June last year.

With the release of June inflation data, the rent increase rate has also been determined. In July, rents for homes and workplaces could increase by 43.23%.

Source: Enflasyon oranı açıklandı: Emekli ve memurun zam oranı netleşti