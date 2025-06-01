Inflation rose in İstanbul in May

In May, retail prices in İstanbul rose by 2.83% and wholesale prices rose by 0.69% compared to the previous month.

The İstanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) released the May data for the İstanbul Consumer Price Index and the Wholesale Goods Price Index, based on the İTO 2023=100 benchmark.

According to the data, the İTO İstanbul Consumer Price Index, which indicates retail price movements, increased by 2.83% in May compared to the previous month, while the Wholesale Goods Price Index, which reflects wholesale price movements, increased by 0.69%.

The increase in retail prices in May was 46.57% compared to the same period last year, while wholesale prices rose by 40.28%.

HIGHEST INCREASE IN FOOD AND NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

In May, the monthly increase in the İstanbul Consumer Price Index was 3.24% in the food and non-alcoholic beverages expenditure group, 3.10% in housing, 2.52% in entertainment and culture expenditure, 2.06% in various goods and services, 1.79% in household goods, 1.7% in the restaurant and hotel expenditure group, 1.12% in transportation, 0. 88% in health, and 0.15% in clothing and footwear.

Education expenditures decreased by 0.01%, while there was no change in the alcoholic beverages and tobacco expenditure group.

In determining the price index in İstanbul in May, seasonal changes in prices for some product groups in the food and non-alcoholic beverages expenditure group, as well as market-driven price changes for certain products and services in the housing, entertainment and culture, household goods expenditure groups, and various goods and services groups, were influential.

In May, wholesale prices increased by 2.47% in the construction materials group, 1.85% in fuel and energy products, 0.49% in minerals, 0.22% in chemical products, and 0.17% in food products.

A decrease of 0.16% was observed in the unprocessed materials group, while no change was observed in textiles.

On an annual average basis in May, increases of 81.37% in construction materials, 66.97% in textiles, 40.55% in chemical products, 37.55% in food products, 32.38% in unprocessed materials, 29.85% in fuel and energy, and 23.29% in minerals .

