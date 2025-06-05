Inflation stole 198 billion lira from our pockets

Labour Service

While Treasury Minister Mehmet Şimşek and the government's economic advisors tell success stories, the inflation they have created continues to steal from our pockets. The Research Centre of the Confederation of Revolutionary Trade Unions of Turkey (DİSK-AR) has published its June 2025 Wage Loss Monitoring Report. According to the report, workers and labourers lost at least 198.2 billion lira to inflation in the first five months of 2025.

The report, published on the research centre's official website, stated: “The total loss caused by inflation in workers’ wages, civil servants’ salaries and pensioners’ monthly payments has reached enormous proportions. The total loss in labour income caused by the official five-month inflation rate of 15.09% measured by TÜİK in January, February, March, April, and May 2025 amounted to at least 198.2 billion Turkish Lira. This loss will continue to grow in the coming months.”

ONCE AGAIN, IT WAS THE WORKERS’ POCKETS THAT SUFFERED

The report lists the total five-month loss in labour income across different social groups as follows:

Total loss for workers: 113.4 billion TL

Total loss for public sector workers: 38.3 billion TL

Total loss for retirees: 46.5 billion TL

Total loss in labour income: 198.2 billion TL

ONE-THIRD OF INCOME GOES TO TAXES

Other data in the report are as follows:

• As of May 2025, all wage levels are in the at least 20% tax bracket

• In May 2025, at least one-third of wages went to taxes, deductions, and inflation

• In May 2025, the inflation loss in the lowest pension will be 2,183 TL

• The inflation loss in the minimum wage will be 3,336 TL

• The inflation loss in twice the minimum wage will be 5,808 TL

• The inflation loss in the lowest public sector employee salary will be 8,439 TL

LIVING COSTS IN İSTANBUL REACH 91,000 TL

The İstanbul Planning Agency (IPA) has published its May 2025 report on the ‘Cost of Living Survey.’ According to the survey, the cost of living in İstanbul increased by 1.88% compared to the previous month. The average cost of living for a family of four in İstanbul increased by 1,690 TL to 91,722 TL. Compared to the same month last year, May 2024, the cost of living in Istanbul increased by 49.09%. The change in the average cost of living for a family of four in Istanbul over time is as follows:

• January 2023: 29,429 TL

• June 2023: 35,380 TL

• January 2024: 53,058 TL

• June 2024: 63,524 TL

• January 2025: 82,880 TL

• May 2025: 91,722 TL

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Enflasyon cebimizden 198 milyar lira çaldı, published in BirGün newspaper on 5 June 2025.