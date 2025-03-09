Institutionalisation alienates women from one another

Zahide GENÇ

We talked to Trude Menrath from the autonomous women's movement, which provides self-defence courses (Vendo) to women in many places around the world, about the past and present of the feminist movement and the reasons for women's defence against male violence.

How is feminism perceived today and what was the first important achievement?

Menrath: First of all, I would like to say that there is no single feminist movement, there are many different feminist movements in Germany. In my opinion, feminist movements are very inadequate. In the 90s, however, feminism was organised more in institutions, which was necessary. More and more women's shelters were opened and emergency helplines set up.

FEMINIST STRUGGLE MUST BE INDEPENDENT FROM STATE

How have the feminist movement's needs changed since the past? What are the interests of the feminist movement today? Have you encountered any difficulties?

Menrath: Many of the issues that we previously dealt with and transformed in a more self-organised way have become institutionalised over time. Many women's projects have created wage jobs, which I feel has led to a distance between the women who come to women's shelters and the women who work there. Yes, there are many feminist projects and they are very important. But they are dependent on the state, i.e. on state funding. At the moment we are seeing austerity measures in Germany because of its financial involvement in many wars around the world. And most of the cuts are being made in the social field, especially in women's projects. As a result, many women's projects are struggling to survive because their funding is being cut.

Another problem is the division within the women's movement. There are different movements and they sometimes argue fiercely with each other. The third major challenge is the shift to the right. With the strengthening of far-right movements, both at government level and on the street, policies that openly target women's rights are becoming more and more common. Programmes are being designed to put women back into traditional stereotypes, to legitimise violence, to limit women's economic independence. For me, these are the three great feminist struggles of our time.

What actions has the feminist movement taken against the increasing number of femicides in Germany?

Menrath: It saddens me that violence against women is still only discussed by a small group of people. On special days like 25 November, violence against women is discussed in politics and the media, but in everyday life it is not given enough attention. Every day a woman is murdered in Germany and every three days a woman is murdered by her ex-partner. Such a situation calls for a strong reaction, but society's reaction is too weak. At the moment this issue is mostly on the agenda of feminist circles, but a larger social movement needs to emerge.

Self-organisation and self-defence training for women are of great importance to combat this situation. We provide trainings for young girls and women to equip them with self-defence skills. Emergency helplines on sexual assault and feminist initiatives also play an important role.

ORGANISATION BUILDS COURAGE

What do you think about the need for women's self-defence and what are your international experiences?

Menrath: Women's need for self-defence is a universal truth. I have seen this very clearly in Burkina Faso, Brazil and Turkey where I have worked. Thanks to the self-defence art ‘Vendo’ I teach, women can quickly establish a shared bond despite their cultural and social differences. Because we are all targets of male violence. This is why I do this job and I have been working in this field for 40 years. When women realise that they should not tolerate the violence they experience, they become stronger by standing together. In this process, women's courage and self-confidence increase.

Can you share your observations about the women's movement in Turkey?

Menrath: I organised trainings with ‘Mor Çatı’ and other women's groups in Istanbul in the 1990s. Women are subjected to violence wherever they are in the world. However, refusing to face it and struggling against it creates a great solidarity space for us. The Vendo defence system not only encourages individual defence, but also solidarity and organisation among women. Creating solidarity networks between countries is also part of this. Last December I participated in an international meeting where we worked together with women from Turkey, France, Austria and Germany to share our experiences.

CLASS PERSPECTIVE SHOULD GAIN IMPORTANCE

Do you think it is sufficient for the feminist movement in Germany to work together with migrant women? What are the challenges for the feminist movement to develop policies together with migrant women?

Menrath: I think we need to make more progress in this field. There are groups in Cologne that have been working with migrant women for more than 30 years. For example, there have been groups where Latin American women or Turkish, Kurdish and German women have come together to organise actions against sexual torture in Turkey. The network of autonomous women's projects ‘Lila’ in Cologne has been run with the participation of migrant women from the very beginning.

What should be the main struggle of women on 8 March this year?

Menrath: I think the feminist movement should be more concerned with social issues. Especially as economic inequalities are deepening and women's access to economic resources is becoming more difficult than men's. Health services are becoming more expensive, specialised services for women are being restricted. We need to be more active and mobilise in these areas, especially on important days like 8 March.

