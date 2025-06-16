Internal unity, external cooperation; the Palace's hypocrisy

Politics Service

As Israel continues its attacks on Iran, the Palace regime maintains its silence. While commercial and military relations with the US and Israel continue externally, the discourse of “unity and solidarity,” using the war as a pretext, is growing at home. The Palace administration, giving only mild responses to Israel’s attacks, is busy watching the imperialist redesign of the Middle East. Domestically, it is testing the ground to reinforce the politics of the “internal front.” MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli’s statement that the country must remain united and in solidarity against Israel also exposes this strategy.

Ignoring the US bases in the country, preserving the trade network with Israel, and hosting ships carrying military supplies to Israel at domestic ports, the regime sees regional developments as an escape route to maintain its grip. Meanwhile, reactions to these events are mounting. Yesterday in İstanbul, citizens marched to the Israeli Consulate following the call of the LEFT Party, BKP, EHP, TİP, and TÖP. In the statement made in front of the consulate, it was said:

“The Zionist Israeli regime, whose existence depends on massacres, has been causing unprecedented destruction in the Middle East for two years. It carries out brutal operations through countless airstrikes and bombings across Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and now Iran, targeting both soldiers and civilians indiscriminately.”

The statement continued:

“These killers, who receive their greatest support from the US, disregard international law and human rights. While nuclear agreements are being discussed with Iran at the table, they bomb Tehran from top to bottom at midnight and shamelessly play the ‘we are the real victims’ card through hypocritical media outlets. The Palace regime cries for Madleen, yet hosts the VELA, which transports military supplies to Israel, at Mersin Port. It says ‘we are concerned about the developments’ while providing intelligence to the murderers from the Kürecik Radar Base. Erdoğan and his friend Trump are inseparable, and Trump tells Netanyahu ‘Go ahead, I’ve got your back.’

Destruction grows, trade continues, and despite public outrage, the AKP government maintains its partnership with Israel.

The real victims are the working people murdered in imperialist bombardments because of their language, religion, or sect. Those sacrificed for the bosses’ profits, whose right to life is disregarded so the war economy can keep running smoothly. They are the mothers in Gaza who are left begging for a handful of flour, the children who never had a chance to smile in their short lives.

THROWN INTO THE FIRE

The scenario led by the US, Israel, and Gulf capital is an alliance of crimes against humanity aimed at destabilising the Middle East, depopulating Gaza, and politically engineering the countries in the region. The Palace regime, at times a partner and at times a silent bystander to this scenario, is throwing Turkey into a ring of fire.

We know the plans of the murderous imperialists and we stand against them! From history to the present, like Deniz Gezmiş and others who stood with the Palestinian people without hesitation, we repeat our word:

Occupiers always lose! We will put an end to the wars and destruction fuelled by the imperialists.”

Note: This interview is translated from the original article titled “İçeride birlik, dişarida işbirliği; saray ikiyüzlülüğü” published in BirGün newspaper on June 16, 2025.