Intertwined processes in Syria and Turkey: Will the SDG lay down its arms?

İbrahim Varlı

In the turbulent climate of the Middle East, there are two overlapping processes in Turkey and Syria: the Ankara-İmrali and SDG-Damascus negotiations. The main subject of both processes, which are being conducted simultaneously, is the Kurds. The process that the AKP regime is trying to code as ‘Turkey without terrorism’ and the negotiations between the Kurds and HTŞ are affecting each other and progressing slowly amid uncertainties.

Kurdish sources in Rojava also emphasise that the negotiations in Syria should not be considered independently of the process led by Öcalan, noting that the process is being carried out as a whole.

Naturally, there are many questions about what is happening in this rather complicated issue.

Speaking after his return from Baku, Erdoğan claimed that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDG) had not fulfilled the terms of the agreement with Damascus and were continuing their delaying tactics, saying, ‘They must give this up.’ Noting that Syria's territorial integrity and unitary structure must be preserved.

Erdoğan said that they had previously expressed their approval of the agreement reached. What was the agreement that Erdoğan said, ‘We are closely monitoring the implementation of the decisions taken’?

INTEGRATION NEGOTIATIONS IN DAMASCUS

Following HTŞ's capture of Damascus on 8 December, a new period began in which the status of the Kurds was debated, and an eight-point agreement was signed between SDG and HTŞ on 10 March. Signed by SDG Commander Mazlum Abdi and HTŞ Leader Ahmed al-Shara (Colani) in the shadow of the Alawite massacres, the agreement highlighted the following three points:

• Recognition of the Kurds as an integral part of Syria and guaranteeing their constitutional rights,

• Consolidation of all civil and military institutions in northeastern Syria, including border crossings, airports, and oil and gas fields, under state administration,

• Support for Syria's fight against all threats to the country's security and unity.

Another clause stipulated that implementation committees should begin work to ensure that the agreement was implemented by the end of the year.

Washington welcomed the agreement, saying it would ‘integrate the northeast of the country into a united Syria.’

It was precisely within the scope of this clause that the SDG delegation travelled to Damascus the day after Erdoğan's announcement.

Although attempts are being made to resolve disagreements over how the Kurds will be integrated into the new process, the process is fraught with potential breakdowns. Despite the agreement between the SDG and the HTŞ leadership, there are still serious obstacles.

Even though the guns have fallen silent, tensions remain unresolved, and the new 53-article constitution accepted by Colani on 13 March has created a new crisis. The Kurds are opposed to the constitution. Despite the agreement, the Kurds have stated that they will not accept the constitution, noting that Ahmed al-Shara (Colani) imposed it on them without their consent.

The constitutional declaration, which requires the president to be Muslim, emphasises that Islamic law is the fundamental source of legislation and stipulates that the country's official name will remain the Syrian Arab Republic, has caused lasting damage, even though it is ‘temporary.’ The Kurdish administration has described the constitution as a ‘dangerous development.’

ANKARA'S ‘FANTASY’ EXPECTATION

The AKP government claims that the agreement reached with Öcalan also covers the YPG-PYD and SDG. It hopes that the PKK's disarmament, which it equates with the YPGSDG, will also bind other organisations. This interpretation also underlies the AKP administration's persistent statements from Ankara that ‘the PKK must lay down its arms along with all its branches.’

However, developments, balances and the current situation in Syria show that the Erdoğan regime's expectations will remain a pipe dream.

IS THE SDG AN EXTENSION OF THE PKK?

If we look closely at developments, there has been a completely different reality in Syria for a long time.

There has been a completely different reality in Syria for a long time. Although the YPG has a direct relationship with the PKK among the armed groups in this country, the same cannot be said for the SDG, despite the latter's considerable weight. As Serhat Erkmen, who closely follows Syria, has reported, the SDG has gained power that surpasses even the PKK. Thanks to its relationship with the United States, the SDG is no longer just a Kurdish structure.

With the direct intervention of the United States, the SDG has taken on a different identity with the participation of other communities and peoples east of the Euphrates.

Turkey views the People's Defence Units (YPG), which form the backbone of the SDG, and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) to which it is affiliated as extensions of the PKK and labels them as ‘terrorist organisations.’

This reality is also behind the SDF's insistence that ‘we are not the PKK.’ Yes, Kurds are an important force within the SDF, but there are other components as well. According to some sources, the SDF has 60-80,000 fighters, 30-40,000 of whom are YPG members.

As a result, the SDG and YPG distance themselves from the situation in Turkey, stating that the process in Turkey does not concern them and that it is Turkey's problem.

ANKARA SABOTAGES THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE KURDS AND DAMASCUS

The Kurdish sources we spoke to said that the SDG-Damascus talks and the process in Syria were fraught with obstacles, but noted that the process regarding the Kurds would be clarified in some way this summer.

According to the sources, There is no agenda for laying down arms here, and no matter what Turkey does, there will be no such agenda. Even the Damascus administration is not saying such a thing. The form may change, but the weapons will not be surrendered.

After the PKK's decision to disband and lay down its arms, the necessary legal groundwork had to be laid in Parliament and legal steps had to be taken. However, no steps have been taken yet. Talks are starting again in Rojava and Syria, and it seems impossible for Turkey to take any steps before certain issues are clarified.

Hakan Fidan's statement last week that ‘we will make a diplomatic move against the YPG’ is significant. There is a slight possibility of war this summer.

All actors except Turkey and including the US, the UK, France, Israel, etc., are in agreement that the Kurds should obtain a status in Rojava, regardless of its form. However, Turkey is constantly disrupting the process. It is expected that Rojava will be officially recognised this summer.

AUTONOMY, SELF-GOVERNANCE OR FEDERATION?

Syria is the hot front of a multi-actor power struggle. The US, the Kurds, Israel, the UK, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are all key players in the new process.

Even if it decides to reduce its power, the US will not completely withdraw from Syria but will continue to maintain its presence.

Israel is seeking to create a de facto situation in the south through the Druze. For now, it has succeeded. Turkey is seeking to maintain its presence through Colani and the new Damascus administration. The Kurds are becoming important actors in the new equation, under the ‘de facto protection’ of the United States and France. Although Israel has also declared its intention in this direction, it has not yet been accepted.

Calculations, games, clashes... Multi-player Syria could be the scene of a new clash at any moment. U.S. Secretary of State Rubio's threatening words, ‘Syria could be dragged back into civil war within a few weeks’ say a lot.

Note: This text has been translated from the original Turkish version titled Suriye ve Türkiye’de birbiriyle kesişen süreçler: SDG silah bırakır mı?, published in BirGün newspaper on May 31, 2025.