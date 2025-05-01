Intervention in Mecidiyeköy against those who wanted to march to Taksim!

Workers and labourers took to the streets across the country on 1 May to oppose the Palace regime’s market-driven, reactionary, and repressive policies.

As part of the ban imposed by the İstanbul Governor’s Office, which prohibited access to Taksim for workers on 1 May, all roads leading to Taksim Square were closed to traffic early in the morning.

In İstanbul, rubbish bins were removed from the districts of Beşiktaş, Beyoğlu, Şişli, Fatih, Kadıköy and Kartal.

After the 1 May 2025 Taksim Organising Committee indicated the front of Şişli Mosque as a gathering point, the İstanbul Governor’s Office virtually placed the city under siege.

CHP DELEGATION IN FRONT OF ŞİŞLİ MOSQUE

CHP İstanbul Provincial Chair Özgür Çelik announced that they would follow all 1 May programmes in İstanbul and that he himself, along with a delegation of MPs and lawyers, would personally attend the gathering at Şişli Square, called for by the 1 May 2025 Taksim Organising Committee.

CHP Chair Özgür Özel also addressed the issue during his rally in Başakşehir, saying: “A group of our friends are in Kadıköy; a number of our MPs, our Head of the Youth Branch, our Provincial Chair will be in Şişli with our young people. We will be present in the squares.”

Source: Taksim'e yürümek isteyenlere Mecidiyeköy'de sert müdahale!